Jewish religious teen forced to kiss feet by teens in viral Tik Tok video

The Israeli police said they have arrested two youths who filmed themselves forcing an ultra-Orthodox teenager to kiss their feet in a video that has since went viral on the Tik Tok social media platform.

The video was filmed in the Old City of Jerusalem and was uploaded with the caption, reading, "look how he's kissing out feet" in Arabic.

The Israel Police's spokesperson said they have apprehended two suspects, aged 13 and 16, who are residents of the Old City.

"They were detained for questioning in the Jerusalem District Police, after which they will be arraigned," he said, adding the law enforcement is constantly monitoring the web for signs of bullying and violence.

"We will continue to combat all perpetrators of such misdeeds and bring them to justice. Documenting and distributing such footage is even worse, and those who are involved should know that will only serve in aiding our efforts to establish evidence, locate all those involved and bring them to justice."

As Tik Tok videos are becoming means of communications all on their own, videos of bullying and harassment are becoming more ubiquitous.