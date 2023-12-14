Lebanese politician under fire for calls to avoid war

Wiam Wahhab, founder of Lebanon's Arab Unification Party and known for his affiliation with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, said that he believes Hezbollah's attacks against Israel should stop, causing outrage in Lebanon.

The Lebanese-Druze politician spoke to the Al-Jadid network, and was asked about the “Axis of Resistance”, referring to the effort to support Hamas in its war with Israel. Wahhab kept silent for a few seconds, and then said he “supports the cessation of the conflict at the border”.

The anchor, somewhat taken aback by his response, asked what he meant by that, to which he responded that the skirmishes are making no difference in the war in Gaza. “We are tired,” he added.

"I'm behind Hezbollah when it comes to dealing with Israel, but I don’t see results on the ground. The pressure on Gaza stays the same," he said adding he estimated that despite fiery rhetoric, Iran is unlikely to engage in this conflict directly.

The online savagery was not far behind, with some questioning which sources sent Wahhab to speak of the worthiness of the conflict in this manner. With many accusing him of treason, one person said “If treason was a man, it’d be Wiam Wahhab.”

