Israeli lightly hurt in suspected West Bank car-ramming attack

An Israeli was lightly hurt on Thursday in a suspected car-ramming attack in the Palestinian village of Huwara near the West Bank city of Nablus.

IDF soldiers shot the suspected attacker and severely wounded him. Entrances to the village were blocked.

2 View gallery An IDF soldier against a vehicle involved in a suspected car-ramming attack in the Palestinian West Bank village of Huwara

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that an IDF force spotted a Palestinian vehicle with an Israeli license plate speeding toward and hitting an Israeli, who suffered light lower body injuries.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

This is the third attack in the Nablus area in 24 hours after a shooting attack in the settlement of Har Brakha in the northern West Bank and another reported shooting at a military post near Nablus.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF announced it will bolster its presence across the West Bank for a week starting Friday ahead of the High Holy Days.

Troops from the special Sayeret Golani forces will be deployed across the territory.

These latest attacks come against the background of clashes between Palestinian Authority security forces and Palestinian militants.