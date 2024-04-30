US sanctions against Haredi IDF battalion 'ridiculous,' veteran says

Amid reports that the Biden administration was considering imposing sanctions on the IDF's Haredi Netzach Yehuda Battalion accused of human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank, voices claim that the threat stems from the perceived systematic exclusion of ultra-Orthodox Jews from the IDF and society.

"Where does this come from? From a tendency not to see Haredim in the IDF, not to see Haredim in society," said Maj. (res.) Yossi Levi, head of the Netzah Yehuda nonprofit which aids Haredi soldiers in their military service.

Netzah Yehuda Battalion operating in Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The administration doesn't just want to target Netzach Yehuda. They initially aimed to sanction five organizations, three military units and two civilian bodies. But ultimately, it seems they're only focusing on Netzach Yehuda, which isn't even right.

"At this stage, the administration has backed down from imposing any sanctions at all , as I understand it. Over time, I've learned of other units relevant to this issue, which I won't name out of respect, as I believe every IDF unit is ethical and moral, a belief reinforced by my 15 years of military service in the field, that's why it's completely ridiculous."

On Monday, U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the five units committed "gross human rights violations" before the outbreak of the war with Hamas and that Washington was still deciding whether to restrict military aid to Netzah Yehuda.

2 View gallery Netzah Yehuda Battalion soldier in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“Four of these units have effectively remediated these violations, which is what we expect partners to do,” Patel said. “We continue to be in consultations and engagements with the government of Israel. They have submitted additional information as it pertains to that unit, and we’re continuing to have those conversations."

Levi asserted that the complaints against the Haredi battalion originated from Dawn (Democracy for the Arab World Now), an organization he described as "extreme" and linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. He claimed that Dawn's objective was to defame the IDF.

"You can talk to any brigade commander who commanded over the battalion, including in Gaza, who all say that the soldiers were doing wonderful, ethical and serious work," he said. "Why are they constantly being picked on? It's time to end this and deal with the more important aspect which is bringing as many ultra-Orthodox into military service."

2 View gallery Haredi men protest ultra-Orthodox draft bill, 2020 ( Photo: Shai Yerushalmi )

Levi, who is himself a veteran of the Haredi battalion, said the soldiers were paying a personal price in their communities for their service in the IDF.

"We pay a high personal price in our families and communities. Some are trying to make us second-rate when it comes to finding matches for matrimony and things like that. The Israeli society's role is to lift our banner as high as possible and define the battalion as the most important thing. It has proved itself worthy," he said.