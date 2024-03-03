Netanyahu instructs Israel envoy to ignore Gantz Washington visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel's ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog not to provide any assistance to the visit to Washington of war cabinet member Benny Gantz, which he claims violates government regulations. Netanyahu also refused government funding for the trip.

Gantz will travel to Washington on Sunday for an "unofficial" visit and will meet with senior American officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. According to sources familiar with the visit, Biden might unexpectedly join one of Gantz's meetings in the White House.

Netanyahu infuriated by Gantz's unofficial U.S. visit

Netanyahu was reportedly angered by the visit. "The State of Israel has only one Prime Minister," he said. The Prime Minister's Office does not recognize the visit as an official one because it was not approved by the prime minister.

Gantz also meet Democratic and Republican members of Congress, as well as senior AIPAC officials and will visit Britain on his way back to Israel.

Minister Benny Gantz and Vice President Kamala Harris

"Minister Gantz personally updated the prime minister on Friday that he intends to visit the U.S., to coordinate with him the messages to convey on behalf of the government," Gantz's office said. "Minister Gantz is expected to return to Israel on Wednesday, after another diplomatic visit to Britain." The visit is taking place amid American frustration with Netanyahu's conduct in the war - and allegations that he is acting according to political considerations, amid pressure from far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

American administration distancing themselves from Smotrich and Ben-Gvir