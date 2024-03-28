World court orders Israel to take action to address Gaza famine

The International Court of Justice (IJC) in the Hague on Thursday agreed to a request from South Africa to issue another order compelling Israel to urgently transfer more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing sanitary products, sanitation, as well as medical equipment and medical care for Palestinians throughout the Strip – all by opening additional passages for trucks to carry the needed aid through, and keeping them open as long as needed.
The ICJ's order states that since January 26, 2024, "The catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated further, in particular in view of the prolonged and widespread depravation of food and other basic necessities to which the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been subjected and that "Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine (...) but that famine is setting in," the judges said in their order.
The court added that in its view, the provisional measures indicated in January 26, 2024, "do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation."
The ICJ's decision was reached with a majority of 14 justices to two including Israeli Aharon Barak and Julia Sebutinde from Uganda.
By a unanimous vote the court said Israel must take any necessary measures to ensure without delay, the full compliance with the UN, unimpeded access of basic services and humanitarian assistance.
In a decision by 15 justices with one descent – Israel's justice Aharon Barak, the court said Israel must submit to the court a report of its efforts to comply with the provisional measures within one month.