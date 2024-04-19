Islamic Jihad battalion commander killed in West Bank operation, Palestinians report

Four IDF soldiers were injured during the ongoing widescale West Bank operation to suppress terrorism in the al-Shams refugee camp

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
West Bank
IDF
Tulkarm
Israel
War
Islamic Jihad


The Palestinians reported Friday that Mohammad Jabar, commander of the Tulkarem Brigade in the Islamic Jihad, was killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.
Four IDF soldiers were injured in a broad West Bank operation to suppress terrorism in the refugee camp, with two in moderate condition and two in light condition. The operation, which is still ongoing, included hundreds of IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police fighters.
1 View gallery
מוחמד ג'אבר מפקד גדוד טולכרםמוחמד ג'אבר מפקד גדוד טולכרם
Islamic Jihad battalion commander Mohammad Jabar
In addition, five other terrorists were eliminated, and the forces also apprehended several wanted individuals considered among the top ranks of the refugee camp. Moreover, they uncovered explosives hidden under the roads, gathered various types of combat means, and searched dozens of buildings.
Since the start of the war, security forces have intensified operations in the West Bank, and thus far, approximately 3,850 wanted individuals have been arrested, with some1,650 of them affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""