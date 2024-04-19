Islamic Jihad battalion commander killed in West Bank operation, Palestinians report





Footage from the Nur al-Shams refugee camp





The Palestinians reported Friday that Mohammad Jabar, commander of the Tulkarem Brigade in the Islamic Jihad, was killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.

Four IDF soldiers were injured in a broad West Bank operation to suppress terrorism in the refugee camp, with two in moderate condition and two in light condition. The operation, which is still ongoing, included hundreds of IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police fighters.

1 View gallery Islamic Jihad battalion commander Mohammad Jabar

In addition, five other terrorists were eliminated, and the forces also apprehended several wanted individuals considered among the top ranks of the refugee camp. Moreover, they uncovered explosives hidden under the roads, gathered various types of combat means, and searched dozens of buildings.