Prominent Palestinian terrorist eliminated in southern Lebanon airstrike, IDF says

Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and killed Mosab Khalaf, a senior member of the Palestinian terrorist organization Jamaa Islamiya, in the village of Meidoun in southern Lebanon, the IDF said Friday evening.

According to the IDF, Khalaf was implicated in planning numerous terrorist attacks against Israel. The army added that Jamaa Islamiya has been actively plotting assaults from Lebanese territory, particularly targeting the Har Dov region and other northern areas of Israel.

Israeli airstrike on car in southern Lebanon's Meidoun, prominent Palestinian terrorist reportedly killed

The IDF said that Khalaf collaborated with Hamas' Lebanon branch to orchestrate these attacks. His elimination is part of Israel's strategy to impair the terrorist group’s ability to execute planned attacks along Israel's northern border.

Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen reported Friday afternoon that an Israeli drone attacked a civilian vehicle near the village of Meidoun in western Bekaa Governorate, killing two people. Lebanese sources told Sky News Arabia that the target of the attack was a Hamas operative.

This latest strike is part of an ongoing low-intensity war between Israel and Hezbollah, characterized by cross-border exchanges of fire. Israel has adopted a strategy of targeting and assassinating prominent leaders and commanders of Hezbollah and allied terrorist groups in Lebanon and Syria.

Earlier Friday, Saudi channel Al Hadath reported additional strikes in southern Lebanon's Kfarkela. Hezbollah's Al Manar channel later reported Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon's Aaramta.