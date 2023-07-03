IRGC commander killed in Syria? or is it a Persian candy commercial?

Was Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Sohani killed in the Israeli attack in Syria last night? If you ask several Arab media outlets, the answer is yes. However, the reality is that no senior IRGC official was killed, and the Syrian regime's police reported only damage after the attack attributed to Israel in the Homs area.

The news of Sohani's speculated death spread like wildfire in the Arab media, originating from a report published by Sabereen News, a news agency associated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, which deliberately reported the fake news of the death of the high-ranking commander in the Israeli attack. "He is considered an expert in drones," Sabereen wrote on its Twitter page.

In the morning hours, the Saudi news channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath also reported the death of Sohani. Sabereen's readers celebrated and laughed, while the agency continued to echo the publication, and other Arab media outlets mistakenly published the false report.

The hoax of the pro-Iran agency used the name of the Persian candy "Sohan," which is filled with saffron and produced in Iran. The candy was made in Qom and is sold in a well-known store called Haj Hossein Sohani. Every media outlet that reproduced Sabereen's report also offered expressions of condolences until the Iraqi outlet decided to publish a picture of a Revolutionary Guard officer with the candy in place of his head, revealing that the publication was a ruse. "Allowed for publication," was written under the amusing photo.

BBC Persian correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard, who noticed that the viral story was a hoax, tweeted: "Unbelievable…A telegram channel linked to Iraqi Shia paramilitaries deliberately posted a fake news regarding 'the killing of Hossein Sohani an IRGC commander in Israel’s attack on Homs, Syria last night' to just mock the media and amazingly most Arabic language channels swallowed it and published…"Hossein Sohani is a well-known brand for Sohan a traditional Persian saffron brittle made in the city of Qom!."

A few hours later, Al Hadath published a report on its Twitter account quoting the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said the name of the general in the Sabereen News report was incorrect.