Qassem rocket remnants discovered near West Bank settlement

Palestinians released a video showing alleged rocket launches from the vicinity of the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, in the Jenin area, claiming they were fired toward a settlement near the partition fence bordering northern Israel. Remnants of the rockets were found by residents of the Shaked settlement and confirmed by the IDF.

Preliminary evaluations suggest that the rockets failed to breach the border into Israel. One rocket detonated during launch, while the other landed a short distance from the launch site. These homemade rockets caused minimal damage. As a precautionary measure, experts were dispatched to assess the presence of any explosives at the scene.

1 View gallery What remains of the rocket

In a statement issued by the Ayash Brigades, an affiliate of the Hamas terror group, based in Jenin, they claimed that their fighters successfully launched two Qassem rockets towards the Shaked settlement, located west of the city.

Qassem rocket just prior to launch ( )

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said there was a need for a larger and more comprehensive military operation in the northern West Bank after a two-day counterterrorism offensive last week. He highlighted the urgency of addressing the "strange immunity enjoyed by the Palestinian Authority, which is hindering efforts to curb the wave of terrorism."