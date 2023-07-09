Palestinian Authority seeks to reestablish control of Jenin refugee camp

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas instructed senior officials of the Fatah movement to rebuild the Jenin Branch and assume control of the West Bank city and its refugee camp after Mahmoud Aloul, a senior deputy chairman of Fatah, was humiliated and expelled late last week, from the funerals of suspected terrorists who were killed by the IDF during its 2-day offensive.

During the funeral of the 12 fatalities, crowds chanted "Out, out," expressing their support for the armed militants and their anger at the PAs security services a sentiment partially attributed to the arrest of activists, including Musab Eshetia, a prominent Hamas operative in the West Bank. Senior commanders of Islamic Jihad's al-Quds brigades were detained by the IDF during the operation while attempting to reach Jenin to join the fighting.

On Saturday, armed militants affiliated with Fatah's military wing - the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, took to the streets of Jenin. They fired shots into the air, brandished weapons, and displayed pictures of the late Palestinian president Yasser Arafat.

Members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades were previously involved in a terror attack in Tel Aviv , which claimed the lives of three Israelis. The militants aimed to convey their autonomy from the Palestinian Authority's actions and positioned themselves as part of the camp personnel involved in the recent operation.

In Jenin, Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades operate under a unified force known as the Jenin Brigade. A similar arrangement exists in Nablus, where the operatives fall under the umbrella of the Lion's Den militant faction. Though united in their common goal of taking the fight to Israel, these organizations differ significantly.

But the Fatah military wing is prepared to take action against militants affiliated with Hamas, which is trying to take control of the West Bank. Aloul returned to the Jenin camp on Saturday, with a delegation of Fatah leaders, and met the Jenin Brigade fighters. "We hope we will meet your expectations; our weapons have never had any political agenda, they are only directed at the enemy," one member of the military wing of the organization said.

Akram Rajoub, head of the Jenin Governorate, denied reports that the PA would deploy forces inside the camp. "We have not received any information regarding an unusual redeployment of Palestinian Authority forces in the camp," he said.

Earlier today, a group of 30 diplomats, including Sven Kühn v. Burgsdorff, EU's representative in the territories, visited the Jenin refugee camp. "The military assault on the Jenin camp was painful. What happened is a violation of international law," Burgsdorff said. He claimed numerous houses were damaged, and the sewage and drinking water infrastructure was destroyed.

The security cabinet is set to convene on Sunday, for a highly anticipated meeting. The primary focus will be on addressing the economic and civil challenges faced by the Palestinian people. Major General Rassan Aliyan, who serves as the coordinator of government operations in the territories, will present a comprehensive assessment of the Palestinian Authority's current state and propose actionable steps that Israel can take to improve the situation. The cabinet is expected to approve economic concessions and engage in discussions on strengthening the Palestinian Authority based on recommendations from the security services, in order to counter the increasing influence of Iran in the area. Additional measures under consideration include tax breaks and the establishment of an industrial zone to benefit the Palestinians.

The UN Security Council held a closed session on Saturday, following the IDF's extensive Jenin operation. Israel's envoy Gilad Erdan, worked to prevent any adverse outcomes. Ultimately, no decisions were made. "The operation in Jenin is targeted at the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas and the Iranian-funded Islamic Jihad. It is a necessary surgical operation in response to heinous terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. This crucial matter should not be overlooked." Erdan said.

The ambassador slammed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for criticism of Israel's counterterrorism action. "By Disregarding brutal terrorism against Israelis and failing to condemn the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians. Guterres' statements reflect a distorted image of the situation. I urge the secretary-general to retract his words and condemn Palestinian terrorism and incitement."