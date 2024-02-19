Her partner was killed on October 7, then she returned to service

"We were together on the same path and experienced extreme things together. We wanted to travel together and then get married and have children. We did everything simultaneously, and it was a huge part of my life," she shared.

They met on their enlistment day. Four months later, they became a couple and were together until October 7. Shmashian described that black Saturday of October 7: "Idan spent the Shabbat in Nahal Oz while I was in the Golan Heights. Until 10:30 a.m., we spoke, and I was very calm that he was fine. At noon, he stopped receiving messages, and his phone became unavailable.

"I started to panic, and I felt my heart sinking. His family and I contacted everyone we knew to get information. Although we were completely disconnected from him, I had to continue functioning in the battalion, mobilize reserve forces, and maintain order at home."

