Suspect in stabbing of Israeli woman at Rome train station identified as homeless Polish man

Alexander Mateusz Chomiak, 24, known to frequent Termini station, singled out as main suspect, remains at-large

Italian authorities on Tuesday announced that they identified the alleged attacker who stabbed a 24-year-old Israeli national at Rome's central railway station over the weekend as a homeless Polish man.
    • The woman was stabbed three times at Rome Termini Train Station in the city center as she was trying to purchase a train ticket to the airport for her flight home. The case was initially suspected to be a botched robbery.
    After surveying security footage from several angles, the alleged assailant was identified as 24-year-old Alexander Mateusz Chomiak, a Polish homeless person who has been known to frequent the station. He's originally from Grudziadz, a small city in northern Poland.
    The locomotive Chomiak has also been previously spotted in Venice, Livorno, Bari and the northern city of Turin.
    The attack is being investigated as a potential hate crime, as the victim was wearing a backpack emblazoned with Jewish symbols and Hebrew writing. The attacker was seen wearing a black baseball cap and dark clothes.
    החשוד בתקיפת הישראלית עם שקית בעלת כיתוב בעברית ברומא, איטליה    החשוד בתקיפת הישראלית עם שקית בעלת כיתוב בעברית ברומא, איטליה
    Alexander Mateusz Chomiak
    After the incident, the Israeli woman was evacuated to the Policlinico Umberto I hospital in Rome where her injuries were described as substantial but not life-threatening. Her mother and boyfriend are staying by her side.
    While the motive for the attack remains unclear, the victim's relatives say she wishes to forget the ordeal and move on.
