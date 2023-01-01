Israeli tourist stabbed at Rome's central train station

An Israeli tourist visiting the Italian capital was stabbed Saturday at the central train station in Rome, authorities said.

In what appears to be a case of a attempted robbery, the woman was stabbed three times at Rome Termini Train Station in the city center, while trying to buy a train ticket to the airport for her flight back home.

Italian media initially claimed her condition was severe, but the Israeli consul who visited the victim at the hospital, said her wounds were not life threatening and that she was doing well.

Security camera footage shows the woman trying to resist the robbery before being stabbed. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The station is known for its Eritrean, Somali and Gambian vendors, trying to sell cheap goods and trinkets in certain spots along the station.