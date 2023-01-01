Israeli tourist stabbed at Rome's central train station

The woman was stabbed three times in the back while buying a train ticket to get to the airport; Israeli consul says visited victim in the hospital and she was doing 'well'

Itamar Eichner|
An Israeli tourist visiting the Italian capital was stabbed Saturday at the central train station in Rome, authorities said.
In what appears to be a case of a attempted robbery, the woman was stabbed three times at Rome Termini Train Station in the city center, while trying to buy a train ticket to the airport for her flight back home.
Italian media initially claimed her condition was severe, but the Israeli consul who visited the victim at the hospital, said her wounds were not life threatening and that she was doing well.
Security camera footage shows the woman trying to resist the robbery before being stabbed. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Termini traces its roots all the way to 1863, where Pope Pius IX opened the first temporary station. The permanent station was not opened until 1874 after the Capture of Rome and installing of government of United Italy.
The station is known for its Eritrean, Somali and Gambian vendors, trying to sell cheap goods and trinkets in certain spots along the station.
Many of them have gotten by boat from the Algerian coast, an arduous journey that has cost many African immigrants their lives.
