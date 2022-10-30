EU, Germany mull naming IRGC a terror group

Germany and the European Union are discussing naming Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.

"I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization," Baerbock said in a interview with ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

2 View gallery People attend a protest against the Iranian regime, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic republic's notorious "morality police" ( Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber )

Her comments come after the head of the Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami on Saturday, warned protesters that that would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their already fierce crackdown on widespread unrest.

Germany last week said it was tightening restrictions on entry to Iranians beyond the already announced EU sanctions package, in response to the human rights situation in the country.

Baebock also said there were currently no negotiations about the nuclear agreement between Iran and the West.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that security was the red line of the Islamic Republic that must not be crossed. "We will not allow the enemy to implement in any way its plans to undermine this valuable national asset," he said according to state media after authorities in Iran accused arch-enemies the United States and Israel of being behind the unrest to destabilize the country.

Berlin, Germany's capital, saw tens of thousands of protesters last week, set to the streets to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran, where a movement sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of morality police has evolved into a challenge to the Islamic Republic.

The demonstrators, from Germany and other European countries, held up Iranian flags and signs criticizing Iran’s leaders, many with the tagline “Women, Life, Freedom” in both English and German.