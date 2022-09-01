Israel to purchase 4 aerial refueling planes

Israel on Thursday, signed a $927 million purchase order for four Boeing (BA.N) KC-46A refueling tankers for its air force, with deliveries due to begin in 2025, the U.S. defense contractor said on Thursday.

Israeli officials have described the tankers as important for planning military operations that could potentially include a long-threatened attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

2 View gallery Boeing KC-46A tanker ( Photo: U.S. Airforce, Boeing )

The U.S. approved the sale of eight such advanced jets to Israel in 2020.

"The sale is an important milestone in bolstering Israel's long- range capabilities for the future," president of Boeing Israel, former IAF chief Ido Nehushtan said in a statement.

"The advanced refueling gets will be an important addition to the IDF's strategic capabilities," he said.

Israel attempted to receive the two tankers earlier than the supply date agreed, U.S. officials refused.

The purchase, which required special government funding was approved by then defense minister Avigdor Liberman in 2020, but because of the political crisis, that stalled the necessary governmental procedures, was delayed.

Should Israel conduct a strike on Iran, which is more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away, the air force would need the advanced refueling capabilities, critical for success.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met a short time ago with Mossad Chief David Barnea, ahead of his departure for Washington , where he is set to discuss the emerging nuclear deal with Iran, with U.S. officials.

Lapid spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday and expressed Israel's concerns over the details of the agreement.







