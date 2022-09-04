7 hurt in shooting attack on soldiers' bus in Jordan Valley

IDF forces captured two Palestinians suspected of firing shots at a bus carrying troops on the West Bank, injuring seven.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

A third assailant escaped the scene and the forces were searching the area for his whereabouts.

4 View gallery West Bank shooting attack ( Photo: Bus drivers association )

Residents of their area were told to shelter in place and school children were made to remain in school until security forces give the all clear.

4 View gallery West Bank shooting attack

According to unconfirmed reports the attacker who carried out a drive by shooting attack, also launched firebombs at the bus.

Emergency services said two men suffering from gunshot wounds, were transported by chopper to hospital, while others were treated for mild injuries in the field.

4 View gallery Guns believed to have been used in shooting attack on a bus on the West Bank on Sunday ( Photo: TPS )

The bus driver, who was among the injured, alerted authorities who began their pursuit after the attackers and blocked traffic from entering the highway.

Shooting attack on West Bank bus on Sunday ( MDA )

Local regional council officials said the attackers attempted to set the bus on fire and caused flames to engulf their own vehicle.

4 View gallery Vehicle used by suspected terrorists on fire after West Bank shooting attack on Sunday ( Photo: TPS )

The Hamas terror organization in a statement, called the attack a heroic action.

Aftermath of the shooting attack on a West Bank road on Sunday ( )

The attack took place in an area that had not seen similar violence in recent years.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the security forces acted quickly and professionally and succeeded in apprehending two of the assailants.

"We will continue and increase our targeted actions against the West Bank terror," Gantz said as he expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.