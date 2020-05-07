Israeli former official appointed to Facebook oversight board

Emi Palmor, the former Justice Ministry director-general, has been appointed to Facebook and Instagram's Oversight Board, an independent organization tasked with content moderation on the social media platforms.

The Oversight Board, first announced by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in November 2018 following the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, is expected to be a response to growing criticism regarding a lack of transparency and consistency in the platform's decision-making processes regarding freedom of expression.

Emi Palmor ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Palmor, who was fired by interim Justice Minister Amir Ohana, under controversial circumstances in July 2019, will be one of the first 20 members selected from around the world, from a wide range of professional and cultural backgrounds, to be appointed to the independent board.

The board's operations will be independent of Facebook, and members will make binding decisions regarding what content should be permitted or removed, based on respect for freedom of expression and human rights.

"I have been a civil servant for 24 years in Israel, dedicating my life to increasing access to justice and putting the citizen at the center," said Palmor.

"For me, serving on the Oversight Board is an opportunity to do this for people around the world. I have a reputation for not being afraid of difficult issues and am dedicated to holding Facebook accountable by improving how content decisions are made and increasing the fairness and transparency around why they are made."

Justice Minister Amir Ohana, then-Justice Ministry DG Emi Palmor, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ( Photo: Ehud Tzoigenberg )

Justice Minister Ohana surprised the legal establishment last year by firing Palmor with little warning.

As Ohana himself was only a temporary appointment, it was surprising that he would fire a director-general, a position usually left in place as part of the professional staff of a ministry, even if the minister changes.

The Oversight Board will review content referred to it both by users and Facebook company. All decisions would be postedon the board's website while protecting the privacy of those involved, and Facebook will be required to respond publicly to them.

The board will also publish an annual report evaluating its work and the extent to which Facebook is meeting its commitments.