Hackers leak personal data of over 100,000 Israelis

A new hacker group called BlackMagic hacked into several Israeli websites over the past weekend and disclosed personal records of over 100,000 Israelis, including personal data and even pictures of IDs.
The hackers vandalized the websites with pop-up messages.
As of now, it's hard to track the source of the new BlackMagic hackers, but American-Israeli cyber firm Check Point Software Technologies has indications that the group is currently holding records of Israeli companies and civilians.
Amongst the companies whose data the hackers claim to have access to are state-owned Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and several shipping and logistics companies. Some of the data is dated from the last few months, meaning the threat is recent, and the companies were unaware of the infiltration.
Toward the end of the weekend, the hacker group made an offer to sell the files they captured from several Israeli companies with customers' personal information in exchange for 1 bitcoin (NIS 56,500 or $16,548, as of today). They called on potential buyers to reach out through instant messaging app Telegram.