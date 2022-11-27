Hackers leak personal data of over 100,000 Israelis

New hacker group BlackMagic lays hands on databases of Israeli companies and civilians and puts them up for sale

Roei Hahn|
A new hacker group called BlackMagic hacked into several Israeli websites over the past weekend and disclosed personal records of over 100,000 Israelis, including personal data and even pictures of IDs.
    • The hackers vandalized the websites with pop-up messages.
    הצעת המכירה של ההאקרים    הצעת המכירה של ההאקרים
    BlackMagic hackers vandalized the websites
    (Photo: Check Point Software Technologies)
    As of now, it's hard to track the source of the new BlackMagic hackers, but American-Israeli cyber firm Check Point Software Technologies has indications that the group is currently holding records of Israeli companies and civilians.
    Amongst the companies whose data the hackers claim to have access to are state-owned Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and several shipping and logistics companies. Some of the data is dated from the last few months, meaning the threat is recent, and the companies were unaware of the infiltration.
    רשומות של ישראלים רבים    רשומות של ישראלים רבים
    Records of Israelis, including personal data
    (Photo: Check Point Software Technologies)
    Toward the end of the weekend, the hacker group made an offer to sell the files they captured from several Israeli companies with customers' personal information in exchange for 1 bitcoin (NIS 56,500 or $16,548, as of today). They called on potential buyers to reach out through instant messaging app Telegram.
