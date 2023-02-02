Israeli photographer captures NYC from a bird's eye view

Yair Paz, a 19-year-old Israeli photographer living in Jerusalem recently returned from a visit to New York, bringing with him the unique photos he took above the city from a helicopter.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Having experience in photographing the Israeli landscape, Paz tells Ynet the trip was his first one to the U.S. “When I planned the trip, I looked for ways to take photos of New York. Searching online I saw you can rent a helicopter flight over Manhattan, and knew I had to do everything to book it and take some photos.”

3 View gallery New York ( Photo: Yair Paz )

“There are actually many businesses that offer such a flight and I chose Flynyon, and their service was amazing. The flights can take between 15 minutes to an hour, according to what you want. I booked a 35-minute flight and felt it was great.”

3 View gallery Central park seen from above ( Photo: Yair Paz )

Paz says the flight cost him $700, but the relatively high price was because he requested to fly with the doors open so that he could take better photos.

3 View gallery New York ( Photo: Yair Paz )