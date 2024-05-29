Archaeologists uncover ancient graffiti made by children in Pompeii

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient graffiti drawings made by children using charcoal on the walls of the Casa del Cenacolo Colonnato enclosure in Pompeii, depicting scenes of Roman gladiators, hunting games, figures playing with a ball, a wild boar, and boxing scenes.

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient graffiti drawings made by children using charcoal on the walls of the Casa del Cenacolo Colonnato enclosure in Pompeii, depicting scenes of Roman gladiators, hunting games, figures playing with a ball, a wild boar, and boxing scenes.

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient graffiti drawings made by children using charcoal on the walls of the Casa del Cenacolo Colonnato enclosure in Pompeii, depicting scenes of Roman gladiators, hunting games, figures playing with a ball, a wild boar, and boxing scenes.

, was buried under 4 to 6 meters of volcanic ash and pumice during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, which remarkably preserved the city.

, was buried under 4 to 6 meters of volcanic ash and pumice during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, which remarkably preserved the city.