Archaeologists uncover ancient graffiti made by children in Pompeii

The drawings depict scenes of Roman gladiators, hunting games, figures playing with a ball, a wild boar, and boxing scenes

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient graffiti drawings made by children using charcoal on the walls of the Casa del Cenacolo Colonnato enclosure in Pompeii, depicting scenes of Roman gladiators, hunting games, figures playing with a ball, a wild boar, and boxing scenes.
Pompeii, along with the Roman town of Herculaneum, was buried under 4 to 6 meters of volcanic ash and pumice during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, which remarkably preserved the city.
(Illustrative: Archaeological Park of Pompeii)
It was rediscovered in the 18th century and remains an active archaeological site today, with new discoveries continuing to reveal more about the lives of its residents and their final day before the city was buried.
Other recent discoveries in Pompeii include a cramped bakery, a home with imprisoned enslaved people, a well-preserved banquet room with frescoes inspired by the Trojan War, and two sets of human remains.
