Judicial reform for juniors: How to speak to our kids about the political climate

Navigating heartbreak, addressing boycotts, managing the loss of friendships, confronting failure in grades, understanding protests and discussing vegetarianism: We're frequently faced with complex situations that we must clarify to our children, often grappling with finding the right words or approach.

Leah Adler of the Adler Institute, an Israeli non-profit that deals in human relations in general, and family relations in particular, answers some pressing questions.

How do you think today's politics affects family dynamic? "The prevailing political climate deeply impacts our daily lives and household dynamics. This leads to heightened existential worries, family disputes and societal contemplation. It often results in increased intolerance, activism and stress. To add to the strain, there's also the oppressive summer heat and long summer vacation from school, all of which are challenges to contend with."

How important is it to speak to our children about the political climate? "Parents must responsibly present reality to their children, ensuring they grasp the truth based on their age and maturity. If we don't guide them, peers and social media will. It's our duty to offer a sensible perspective on the current scenario."

How should we explain terms such as democracy or protest to them? "As guardians of the next generation, instilling democratic values in our children is vital. This is shaped not only by daily lessons but by our actions. Within the family framework, kids learn by observing our debates, noticing if we prioritize unity over individual opinions.

"They gauge our reactions to current affairs, discerning if we spew negativity or emphasize community cooperation. The democracy of our family unit serves as their template for democratic values in broader life. Involving children in family decisions further embeds these principles."

Any examples? "When involving our children in decisions, it's essential to value their input as equals because every voice matters in a democracy. While not every topic is suitable for young minds, daily choices offer opportunities for collaborative decisions. This can range from weekend plans or picking a family movie to debating between subtitles or dubbing. Even if the outcome isn't everyone's favorite, the process ensures everyone feels heard, fostering family unity."

So let's get down to brass tacks – How do we speak to our children about politics? "Before diving into discussions with our kids about pressing societal issues, it's crucial to assess their existing understanding. Pose questions to them about the state of affairs in our nation, the nature of recent protests, or what they've heard about the judicial overhaul.

"Their responses can guide us in shaping our explanations appropriately, factoring in their age and level of comprehension. When discussing such matters, it's paramount to maintain a calm and neutral tone. We must strive to present diverse perspectives, encouraging them to ask questions, engage in dialogue and express their viewpoints.

Furthermore, while it's essential to keep them informed, it's equally important to instill a sense of security. Emphasize our nation's history of resilience, its ability to overcome challenges, and draw parallels to the strength and perseverance inherent in every family. Share with them the proactive steps that are being taken to navigate and improve the current scenario.