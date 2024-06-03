What we know about the Nasrallah's

The recent death of Mahdiyya Safi al-Din, mother of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, has drawn attention to his family tree. Nasrallah, the eldest of nine, has four brothers and five sisters. His father, Abd al-Karim Nasrallah, and their family received condolences with the support of Hezbollah and the Shiite "Amal" movement, reflecting close ties between these groups.
In a rare speech following the mourning period, Nasrallah shared personal memories of his mother, known as "Umm Hassan." He described her as a quiet woman who kept to herself and harmed no one—a stark contrast to the actions attributed to her son.
Jihad al-Husseini, one of Nasrallah’s brothers, holds a senior position in the Amal militia group. Reports suggest that Amal operatives, engaged along the Israeli border since the war's outset, have also faced casualties. Nasrallah publicly thanked Amal and Hezbollah leaders for their support during his family's time of grief. His other brothers are Jaafar and Muhammad.
Nasrallah's family includes five children: four sons and a daughter. His eldest son, Hadi Nasrallah, was a Hezbollah operative killed in 1997. Nasrallah recounted how his death affected his mother. Hadi had married the same year he was killed.
The second son, Muhammad Jawad Hassan Nasrallah, is also entrenched in Hezbollah activities. Recognized as an "international terrorist" by the U.S. Department of State in 2018, he is noted for recruiting operatives against Israel. Jawad remains active on social media, although details about his personal life remain sparse. Reports indicate he is married, lives in Beirut's Dahiya neighborhood, and has four children.
Nasrallah's only daughter, Zeinab, recently came into public view when she visited the family Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash. She was accompanied by the daughter of Abbas Mousavi, a former Hezbollah leader assassinated in 1992. Zeinab is reportedly married.
Another son, Muhammad Ali, is also involved with Hezbollah. He is married with children, and his name surfaced on social media last March when a photo of Nasrallah holding a baby, purportedly Ali's son, was circulated. These claims remain unverified.
The youngest son, Muhammad Mahdi, has garnered significant media attention recently. He is positioning himself as a religious authority, actively engaging with the younger generation through social media channels like YouTube and Telegram. In his initial videos, he aims to deliver concise and simple religious and cultural content.
Mahdi's online presence, mirroring his father's appearance, has sparked speculation about his potential succession. While some believe this prepares him to replace Nasrallah, others argue that Mahdi, being the youngest, is not the primary candidate for leadership, and point to more suitable leaders within the Iranian proxy. Recently, a video of Mahdi at his grandmother’s funeral further fueled this discussion in Arab media.