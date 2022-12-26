Victoria’s Secret hires Israeli trans actress as brand ambassador

Victoria’s Secret, U.S.-based lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer, announced Monday that one of the brand’s ambassadors in Israel will be a transgender actress and activist Bell Agam.

“I’m glad to know that Victoria’s Secret and I will be cooperating during these times to celebrate the freedom of all genders and sexual orientations,” Agam said following the announcement.

2 View gallery Bell Agam ( Photo: via Instagram )

“Some among us hold misguided opinions against my community and think they can scare us with their primitive notions, but neither I nor the community fear any of them. We’re here to stay.”

Agam’s comments came a day after anti-LGBTQ statements had been made by some religious members of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's emerging coalition, including Religious Zionist party MK Orit Strock .

Strock said in an interview that she will introduce a clause to the current anti-discrimination law, allowing public servants in Israel to opt out of providing services if they do not align with the Jewish law.

According to the clause, the government will amend the Prohibition of Discrimination in Products, Services, and Entry into Places of Entertainment and Public Places Law that would allow any private business to refuse to provide a service or product due to religious belief given a similar alternative is available in geographical proximity at a similar price.