Brother of late soldier Shai Levinson, held in Gaza: 'Do not endanger anyone to retrieve my brother's body'

The community of Givat Avni in the Lower Galilee was devastated by the news of the death of First Sergeant Shai Levinson, 19, whose body is currently held in Gaza.

"We have been living in a state of constant distress for the past three months, with no sleep or proper meals," his family shared about the challenging days they have experienced since October 7. They also expressed their uncertainty and the profound impact of this loss. "Shai's greatest aspiration was to protect our country, and he made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our homeland. He enlisted with the sole purpose of safeguarding our nation," according to his family.

Shlomit and Kochav, Shai's parents, were vacationing in Austria, when the war erupted. "When we started hearing distressing reports from the country, I messaged Shai, urging him to send a sign that he was alright," Shlomit recalled. "But he didn't respond. We knew he was stationed in the 'Sahaf' post between Be'eri and Re'im, and we were tracking his cellphone using GPS, which showed that he was on the move."

1 View gallery Shai Levinson ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"I reassured myself, thinking: 'He's occupied with his duties, fighting for us, and everything should be fine,'" said his mother.

The following day, they checked and discovered that Shai was still in Be'eri, motionless. This raised suspicions, and they sensed that something was amiss. Despite their efforts to comprehend the situation, they received no information. They decided to change their flight and return to the country three days earlier than planned. Upon landing on Wednesday, they were visited by a city officer who revealed that "Shai is not listed among the deceased, captives, or the injured – he is missing."

"A few days later, we were notified that his status had changed from being missing to being abducted. It was an agonizing three months living with the knowledge that our son was abducted, all while being completely unaware of his medical condition," said Shlomit. "Every knock on the door or car entering our street would startle us. Planning anything ahead became impossible, as it could easily be disrupted. It felt like living moment to moment for three long months. Even something as basic as having a meal became challenging. How could I celebrate when I didn't know if my child had enough to eat? There was no motivation to do anything at all."

Ben Levinson recounted that his brother was a very sociable and modest person. "He was an excellent student and outstanding athlete in every field – basketball, football, he loved to run," he said. "He was the glue of his group of friends, humble, and volunteered. He wanted to enlist in combat units despite his profile not really approving him due to a vision clause, but it was important to him. He gave up the status of an athlete for it. I couldn't ask for a better brother. He was the best person I've ever known. I miss him, and it's not easy. I had the chance to speak with him the day before in a video call."

Ben Levinson clarified: "Do not endanger anyone to retrieve my brother's body. It is not worth it to me to have a grave to visit if it means that other families will also suffer the loss of their loved ones. I have immense faith in the actions of the army and trust them wholeheartedly. As someone who served as a team commander in the field for approximately 90 days, I comprehend the challenges faced and stand behind the decisions of the Chief of Staff, the senior commanders, and all the soldiers."

Shai's family ( Video: Israel Moskowitz )

According to his statement: "There were four investigative bodies from the army, police, Mossad and intelligence that collaborated together, pooling their efforts to collect sufficient and reliable information. They relied on multiple videos and physical characteristics such as height and fingerprints, which did not match any known captive. They once again presented all this information to the Chief Military Rabbi. I have faith in their conclusions and believe that the army's approach of providing only concrete information, rather than rumors, is the correct one. We have complete confidence in the army's determination."

Dina Levinson, 77, from the northern town of Zichron Ya'akov, who is Shay's grandmother, expressed her grief over her grandson's death. "He was a 19-year-old boy, what more can we say about him? He was just starting his life, like an unopened blossom. I must say, he possessed exceptional qualities. He played basketball and stood over 6'2". He was a symbol of unity, bringing people together and promoting coexistence," she said.

His grandmother shared her experience of the uncertain past three months. "It was incredibly tough. We were left in limbo without any information, except on the 13th day of the war when they came and informed us of what they knew. However, since then, until yesterday, there was complete silence. I explained to my children that this is a familiar pattern in such situations. I couldn't see any possibility of a positive outcome, but deep down, there was always a flicker of hope for a small miracle. Unfortunately, it was not to be," she said.