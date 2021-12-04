Channels
שיירת שבויי המלחמה הגרמנים מובלת ברחובות ירושלים במלחמת העולם הראשונה, 1917
A convoy of German POWs being led through the streets of Jerusalem during World War I, 1917
Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage
British and Indian soldiers stationed at the Lions' Gate, April 1920

Rare photos give colored glimpse into 19th century Israel

A unique collection of images obtained by Ynet show the rich history of the Land of Israel during the two previous centuries; pictures were carefully recolored by 'MyHeritage' using advanced technology

Gilad Carmeli |
Published: 12.04.21, 08:32
A newly-revealed set of extremely rare photographs provide a glimpse into the lives of those who settled in Israel decades before the country’s official establishment in 1948.
    • The photos obtained by Ynet were originally shot in black and white and were carefully recolored by “MyHeritage” using advanced technology.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    חיילים בריטים וחייל הודי מוצבים בשער האריות, אפריל 1920    חיילים בריטים וחייל הודי מוצבים בשער האריות, אפריל 1920
    British and Indian soldiers stationed at the Lions' Gate, April 1920
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    They were taken by several residents of the American Colony - a cooperative commune established by Messianic Christians and evangelicals from Sweden in 19th-century Ottoman Jerusalem.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    שיירת שבויי המלחמה הגרמנים מובלת ברחובות ירושלים במלחמת העולם הראשונה, 1917    שיירת שבויי המלחמה הגרמנים מובלת ברחובות ירושלים במלחמת העולם הראשונה, 1917
    A convoy of German POWs being led through the streets of Jerusalem during World War I, 1917
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    These included several well known photographers such as Hall Lars Larson, Eric Matson and John D. Whiting.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    שיירת שבויי המלחמה הגרמנים מובלת ברחובות ירושלים במלחמת העולם הראשונה, 1917    שיירת שבויי המלחמה הגרמנים מובלת ברחובות ירושלים במלחמת העולם הראשונה, 1917
    A convoy of German POWs being led through the streets of Jerusalem during World War I, 1917
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    These one-of-a-kind pictures show some of the most well known historical events in Israel’s history, as well as some of the most influential people in the history of the Jewish state.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    אחרי כניעת ירושלים העות'מאנית במלחמת העולם הראשונה - משמר בריטי ראשון בשער יפו. 9 בדצמבר 1917    אחרי כניעת ירושלים העות'מאנית במלחמת העולם הראשונה - משמר בריטי ראשון בשער יפו. 9 בדצמבר 1917
    British soldiers in Jerusalem's Jaffa Gate, after the Ottoman's surrender of the city, December 1917
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    Several pictures show the battle for Sinai and Israel (1918-1915): A long, fraught campaign fought between the Ottoman and British armies during World War I.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    טקס הכניעה של ירושלים העות'מאנית במלחמת העולם הראשונה. ראש העיר חוסיין סלים אל-חוסייני מניף דגל לבן ומוסר אותו לשני סיירים בריטים, יומיים לפני הכניעה הרשמית בפני גנרל אלנבי, 9 בדצמבר 1917    טקס הכניעה של ירושלים העות'מאנית במלחמת העולם הראשונה. ראש העיר חוסיין סלים אל-חוסייני מניף דגל לבן ומוסר אותו לשני סיירים בריטים, יומיים לפני הכניעה הרשמית בפני גנרל אלנבי, 9 בדצמבר 1917
    Ottoman Jerusalem's surrender ceremony in the First World War, in which Mayor Hussein Salim al-Husseini waves a white flag and hands it to two British scouts, December 1917
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    Another set of pictures show the locust plague that befell the country during the war, as well as the conquest of Jerusalem by General Edmund Allenby and the Ottomans’ surrender of the city to the British.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    מלך ירדן עבדאללה הראשון מפעיל את הטורבינות יחס עם פנחס רוטנברג בטקס חנוכת תחנת הכוח בנהריים, יוני 1932    מלך ירדן עבדאללה הראשון מפעיל את הטורבינות יחס עם פנחס רוטנברג בטקס חנוכת תחנת הכוח בנהריים, יוני 1932
    Jordan's King Abdullah I operates the Relations turbines with Industrialist Pinchas Rotenberg at the inauguration of the Naharayim power station, June 1932
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    After the establishment of the British Mandate, the administration decided to officially hire some of the American colony’s photographers, who were subsequently invited to commemorate important ceremonies.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    הנציב העליון הרברט סמואל אחרי ביקור בעמאן, 19 באפריל 1921    הנציב העליון הרברט סמואל אחרי ביקור בעמאן, 19 באפריל 1921
    Top commissioner of Palestine Herbert Samuel, April 1929
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    Among the most notable events photographed by the Americans were the inauguration ceremony of the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus in 1925, the inauguration ceremony of the Nahariya power station in 1932, and the coronation celebrations of King George VI in 1936.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    הלורד ארתור ג'יימס בלפור, הלורד אדמונד אלנבי והנציב העליון הרברט סמואל בטקס חנוכת האוניברסיטה העברית בירושלים, 1 באפריל 1925    הלורד ארתור ג'יימס בלפור, הלורד אדמונד אלנבי והנציב העליון הרברט סמואל בטקס חנוכת האוניברסיטה העברית בירושלים, 1 באפריל 1925
    Lord Arthur James Balfour, Lord Edmund Allenby and High Commissioner Herbert Samuel at the inauguration ceremony of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, April 1, 1925
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    A large portion of said photos show some of the mandate’s well known officials, such as General Allenby, Top Commissioner of Palestine Herbert Samuel, Lord Arthur James Balfour, Winston Churchill during his time as the British Colony Minister, and many more.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    שר המושבות הבריטי ווינסטון צ'רצ'יל מבקר יחד עם הבישוף רנה מקאינס בבית הקברות הצבאי בהר הצופים בירושלים, שם נקברו חללי הצבא הבריטי ממלחמת העולם הראשונה, מרץ 1921    שר המושבות הבריטי ווינסטון צ'רצ'יל מבקר יחד עם הבישוף רנה מקאינס בבית הקברות הצבאי בהר הצופים בירושלים, שם נקברו חללי הצבא הבריטי ממלחמת העולם הראשונה, מרץ 1921
    British Colonial Minister Winston Churchill and Bishop Rene McKains visit the military cemetery on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, 1921
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    The photographers from the American colony also managed to document the notorious 1929 Palestine riots - which show masses of Arabs rioting in the Old City in front of helpless British policemen, as well as scores of Jewish families fleeing the violence.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    ערבים מתפרעים בעיר העתיקה בירושלים במאורעות תרפ"ט, 1929    ערבים מתפרעים בעיר העתיקה בירושלים במאורעות תרפ"ט, 1929
    British soldiers during the 1929 Palestine riots in Jerusalem
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    The photos also show the aftermath of the publication of the so-called “White Paper of 1939” - a policy paper issued by the British government after the 1936–1939 Arab revolt - stating the kingdom’s intent to establish one country for both Jews and Palestinians.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    יהודים מפגינים נגד הספר הלבן של מקדונלד, שבו נכתב כי בכוונת הבריטים להקים בארץ ישראל מדינה אחת עבור כל תושביה ולהגביל את עליית היהודים. 18 במאי 1939    יהודים מפגינים נגד הספר הלבן של מקדונלד, שבו נכתב כי בכוונת הבריטים להקים בארץ ישראל מדינה אחת עבור כל תושביה ולהגביל את עליית היהודים. 18 במאי 1939
    Jews protesting against the publication of the so-called 'White Paper of 1939'
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    In addition to the myriad of historical ceremonies, the photographers also managed to capture more mundane events, such as men and women praying at the Western Wall.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    גברים ונשים מתפללים יחדיו מול הכותל המערבי בתחילת שנות ה-20. את הרחבה הגדולה המוכרת כיום חוסמים בתי שכונת המוגרבים, שנהרסו מיד בתום משלחמת ששת הימים    גברים ונשים מתפללים יחדיו מול הכותל המערבי בתחילת שנות ה-20. את הרחבה הגדולה המוכרת כיום חוסמים בתי שכונת המוגרבים, שנהרסו מיד בתום משלחמת ששת הימים
    Men and women pray together in front of the Western Wall in the early 1920s
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    Other photos, meanwhile, show the rich human tapestry prevalent in the Land of Israel in the previous century.
    13 צפייה בגלריה
    בדואי טוחן קפה בעבר הירדן, צולם בין 1920 ל-1933    בדואי טוחן קפה בעבר הירדן, צולם בין 1920 ל-1933
    A Bedouin man grounding coffee near the jordan border, 1920-1933
    (Photo: The American Colony Photo Department, MyHeritage)
    These pictures simply showed residents who were inhabiting the land at the time, among them: Jews, Bedouin, Arabs, and others.

