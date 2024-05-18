What do we know about Hezbollah elite 'Radwan Force'?

Thousands of highly trained fighters, advanced weaponry, and rigorous training: Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" was primarily established for a large-scale invasion of Israel. Although the surprise attack by Hamas and ongoing skirmishes in the north have slightly altered their plans, the objective and the threat remain unchanged.

Radwan training drill ( Video: Reuters )

Hezbollah's elite unit was founded by Imad Mughniyeh, the head of the military wing and the organization's second-in-command, initially named the "Rapid Intervention Forces." From its inception, the mission was clear: to prepare for a massive invasion of Israel and the capture of communities in the Galilee.

The Radwan Force has been involved in numerous incidents along the northern border, including the 2006 kidnapping of soldiers Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, which triggered the Second Lebanon War. In 2008, Mughniyeh was assassinated in a mysterious explosion in Damascus, reportedly a joint operation by Mossad and the CIA. Following his assassination, the unit underwent structural changes and was renamed after Mughniyeh's nickname, "al-Hajj Radwan."

Mughniyeh's assassination did not slow Hezbollah down; instead, it spurred them on. Shortly after, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah declared, "Mughniyeh's blood will erase Israel from existence, and his brothers will continue his path, making the enemy understand they made a grave mistake. Since 2006, we have been preparing for another day, knowing that Israel, with its aggressive nature, will attack Lebanon and initiate a regional war."

According to various reports, the unit is currently commanded by Ali Tabataba'i. Foreign publications indicate that Israel attempted to assassinate him in 2005 by attacking two of the organization's vehicles in the Al-Quneitra area of Syria.

The selection process is rigorous, involving special training, numerous tests, and absolute secrecy. Reports suggest that operatives accepted into Hezbollah's "elite force" undergo training in Lebanon and abroad, using weapons and tools unfamiliar to other operatives in the organization. According to the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center, the training of new operatives also involves members of the IRGC's commando unit.

2 View gallery Imad Mughniyeh ( Photo: AP )

The training, which follows the initial selection, includes sniper training, anti-tank drills, hand-to-hand combat, explosives training, and operational driving. Additionally, special training sessions such as a captivity workshop are conducted to teach new operatives how to act if captured by the enemy. According to the report, operatives also learn to operate UAVs for intelligence gathering, specialize in tactical counter-terrorism, and engage in physical fitness and long-distance running.

To acclimate operatives to prolonged and varied combat activities, members of the force were sent to assist Assad's regime in the Syrian civil war. The "Radwan Force" played a significant role in battles against the rebels, leading to victories in areas where they fought. According to an Alma publication, the force's operatives are still deployed in various areas of Syria, operating alongside pro-Iranian militias and the Iranian "Quds Force."

In recent months, Hezbollah has continuously attempted to damage Israeli capabilities and technical equipment on the Lebanon border, claiming success. The terror organization publishes almost daily videos documenting gunfire at Israeli "spy equipment." IDF, however, claims no significant damage to Israel's northern defense capabilities.

The exchanges of fire between the sides continue and intensify as the war progresses. Even before October 7, many "Radwan Force" operatives were near the border, and despite various reports, most of them remain in the area. As a result, they have also suffered considerable losses, with at least nine senior commanders of the commando unit eliminated.

Among those killed, whose names were published by Hezbollah, are: Mohamed Hussein Mustafa Shakhouri – commander of the rocket and missile unit in the western sector, Ali Ahmad Hussein – commander of the attack area of the Rameh Ridge, and three other senior commanders. Along with one of them, Radwan Force operative Abbas Mohamed Raad, whose father is a member of the Lebanese parliament representing Hezbollah, was also killed.

2 View gallery Radwan force operatives

"So far, the IDF has not targeted Hezbollah's significant formations," said Tal Be'eri, head of Alma's research unit, at a conference held by the institute last week. "Our assessment is that instead of hundreds of rockets, missiles, and precision munitions, Hezbollah holds thousands. Out of 250,000 munitions, we estimate they have several thousand precision ones."

Despite the elimination of senior commanders, Alma assesses that the Radwan Force's readiness has not been impaired because it operates in a continuous command structure, and more significant actions are required to affect its capabilities. "Radwan still poses a clear and immediate threat regarding any invasion of Israeli territory," said Be'eri. "We estimate that the Radwan Force, if desired, could still operationally implement a limited invasion plan in the north, with a force of 100-200 operatives and a smaller area than previously prepared for before Hamas's attack."

The reason the force could carry out a limited plan is not due to impaired capability but the lack of the element of surprise, which was lost following Hamas' surprise attack. Alma is also not optimistic about restoring calm to the area: "Even if the government tries to reach a diplomatic agreement, it will only delay the war, which will break out the moment Hezbollah wants and on its terms," concluded Be'eri. "In my estimation, at the latest, within two years – by the end of 2026."

It should be noted that half of the organization's field commanders have been eliminated (attack area commanders). According to foreign reports and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who mentioned it, Radwan Force commander Wissam al-Tawil was killed in Khirbet Selm, hundreds of the organization's targets and assets, including unit training camps deep in Lebanon, were destroyed, and over 100 unit operatives were killed. The unit's preparation infrastructures and positions near the border were also destroyed.