Ynet photographer surprises son deployed in Gaza





Gil Yohanan meets his son Niv in the Gaza Strip ( Video: Ron Ben Yishai )





For a month and a half, Ynet photographer Gil Yohanan has been anxiously wondering about the well-being of his son Niv, who is deployed in the war in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, when he entered Jabalia in the northern part of the Strip to cover a story, he was able to briefly meet his son inside the combat zone, where forces were gathered for the ongoing operations.

2 View gallery Gil Yohanan meets his son Niv in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

"I knew that Niv was somewhere nearby," Yohanan who was embedded with an IDF force says. "I told myself, to give it time.. let's see if fate will bring us together. An hour before our return, I thought, 'Enough, I'm so close, how can I not see him?' The platoon I was with reached out to Niv's platoon, and I told him to join us, ensuring he didn't know the reason for his arrival."

Gil says that before his son appeared, the convoy that was supposed to take the journalists out of Gaza had already arrived. He feared he might not have enough time to see Niv and tried to delay the convoy as much as possible. "At the last minute, before we boarded the vehicles, he arrived. He looked at me, surprised. We were both moved. I haven't been so emotional in a long time. We had five minutes to chat a bit and hug."

