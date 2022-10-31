Political pillow talk: How Israeli couples bridge differing political views

The upcoming election is the talk of the day in Israel, but what happens when political discord invades our private spaces and relationships? Can they be settled in a way that won’t harm our closest personal connections?

Rotem and Oded Janeh, a couple living in central Israel’s Hadera, have been married for ten years, and have completely opposing political ideologies. While Rotem participates in rallies of left-leaning parties, Oded talks about right-leaning parties with the couple’s children.

Rotem intends to vote for Labor party head Meirav Michaeli, while Oded is still weighing whether to vote for Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu or Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar Ben Gvir.

The two met on an online dating website after Oded’s friend set up a profile for him. “We wouldn’t have met in any other way,” Rotem says. “We weren’t sure what we had in common at first, I took acting classes and he didn’t find it interesting, but something in his appearance and build, and the fact I felt safest around him, made me fall in love with him."

Two couples said they had sought relationship counseling to learn how to bridge their political differences, which have only drifted further since. “In the last two years, Oded started watching a right-leaning television channel, and it bothers me. He may think what’s being said there is the truth, but to me, it sounds like misanthropy,” Meirav said.

“I grew up in a household where we’d vote Labor and he [grew up] in a Likud bastion. We knew about it when we met, but it wasn’t a big deal then,” Meirav added. “But today it presents an obstacle in our relationship, when the political talk begins, so does the anger,”

Oded, however, believes that the current state in Israel stands behind the reason for his political leaning. “There are facts, and you can clearly see only one side that does the killing. That’s the truth and Rotem denies it,”

Rotem adds that the fact Oded’s family all vote for the right-leaning Likud, sometimes makes her feel out of place. “The issue is that all of his family votes for the Likud, which makes me alien. There’s always talks of politics, not only during elections,”

The couple says that in order to maintain their relationship, they also decided to watch the news separately. “Our kids live with us, we can’t let our ego control us,” Rotem says. “They’re there when we’re watching the news and also hear the criticism and emotions which rise when we’re arguing,”

Oded adds that the two have agreed to disagree, and that there are more significant issues to argue about. “There’s no need for political unity, I don’t want to force that on her,” the couple say that best way to avoid it is trying to steer away from talking about politics. “Despite of everything, even when we argue on politics, Oded is the most handsome man I’ve met,” Rotem says.

Many other couples in Israel don’t align completely with each other’s political views, and tend to argue. One example is the Likud’s MK Galit Distel-Atbaryan, whose husband is known as a leaning left in politics. When asked about their differences, she said she was glad she had someone to argue politics with and that it keeps her sharp, while not harming her and her husband’s relationship.

Omer and Yakir are a couple living in Be’er Yaakov in central Israel. They met six years ago and today they’re married. The couple say they love each other, but still differ in political opinions. Omer intends to vote for the State Camp’s Benny Gantz, while Yakir is still unsure which right leaning party to vote for.

“I don’t vote for right or left, I vote for a specific person,” Omer says. “I’m choosing Gantz because I believe in his values, and you need people like him in the government to push those ideals,” while Yakir says that “I decided to vote for the right because Israel is in a sensitive security situation, and the one in government should be someone with a Jewish, right leaning national interest, rather than people with conflicting security interests,”

Yet, the two agree to not allow their differences come between them. “We both have our own opinions, and each of us understands that the other is entitles to their opinions, and that it’s fine that we have disagreements,”

The couple says that they don’t tend to argue about politics, but do so when the subject comes up in discussion with family or friends. “I say that I think his far-right and says voting for a left leaning government is impossible, but we choose not to fight over it because there are bigger fights to be had once elections are over,”

Yakir adds that in the end of the day, their choice in who to vote to is personal, and isn’t made as a couple. “You need to know when to press on and when to let go, when we met we didn’t talk much about politics, and I don’t think it’s something you should talk about, especially if you disagree on it. Today we talk about everything, and maintain our relationship despite our differences,”

When asked if they fight when one political side wins over the other, the couple said: “we can’t be happy for the other person, someone will be disappointed. But still, partners don’t necessarily think alike in everything,”

Omer adds that: “people whose epicenter in life is politics may become dejected with opposing opinions, but we became a couple from reasons which don’t include politics,”

A new poll by the OkCupid dating site which was conducted especially prior to the coming elections, states that political ideology could be a deal breaker for people looking for relationships. According to the results, 60% of Israeli singles said they preferred a partner who shares their political ideology.

The poll also stated that while 57% of singles bring the topic up with their potential partners, only 7% do so on the first date, and that the younger demographic in Israel said they would most likely not compromise on their potential partner having a different political opinion than theirs.

Nir Cohen, a single men from Rishon LeZion, believes that his political opinions should align with his partner, because they hint about a person’s character, daily routing and beliefs which may cause friction in a later date.

He also says he himself doesn’t tend to talk about politics in the first date. “It’s not a subject I talk about in my daily life. I want to have fun on first dates, and politics is a heavy subject to talk about,”

“We’re complex creatures and everyone comes with his own beliefs,” Cohen adds. “I know how to accept different opinions, but if the opinion is too extreme, it could manifest itself in other areas in life, and I don’t want that. As a single man I can control what I want and don’t want,”

“I’m a person who really loves his country,” Cohen says. “I’m proud to serve in the IDF and get annoyed with people who hate Israel and want to leave. But if I met someone with different opinions who was still willing to hear my opinion aobu it, I think it could work out. You should always take an interest before completely rejecting someone, and think to yourself why they think their opinion is right,”