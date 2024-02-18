'Gaza civilians infiltrated Israel on October 7, not just terrorists'

Some 100 family members of Israeli hostages arrived at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to file a complaint against Hamas leaders last Wednesday, and were greeted by hundreds of people who came to support them at a rally outside the court. They stood in the rain calling for the return of all the hostages in Hebrew, English, and Dutch.

Eyal Eshel, the father of IDF lookout Roni Eshel who was initially declared missing before her body was identified, said justice must be served. "I’m here to scream for the people who are no longer with us. I was given the opportunity to come here to make the world remember the atrocities. Justice must be served and we won’t stop until there is a change," he says.

"It wasn’t only terrorists who infiltrated Israel, but also Gaza residents who were full accomplices to the murder and atrocities. Those are the same people who are today asking for humanitarian aid from the world."

Gal Gilboa-Dalal came to the Nova Music Festival with his brother Guy. He survived, while Guy was abducted. "I’m currently doing everything I can for my brother," he says. "there aren't many opportunities to come to The Hague to present our story and try to get the international court to impose sanctions on Hamas leaders. At the same time, the goal is to exert more pressure on international bodies to bring the hostages back as soon as possible.”

Yizhar Lipshitz, the son of Oded Lifshitz, 83, who is still held in Gaza, and of Yocheved Lifshitz 85, who was released after 17 days in captivity, also attended the rally. "This is a historic occasion," he says. "Once they hear the survivors' testimonies, people won’t be quick to deny the October 7 atrocities."

"We came here today to demand justice; the world can’t stay silent. Every second my husband is in Gaza endangers his life. He doesn't have more time," says Raz Ben Ami, who was released from Hamas captivity after being abducted from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri together with her husband Ohad, who is still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Among the hostages’ family members who arrived at The Hague are also Hadar Daniel and Romi Cohen. Both 19 years old, they’re fighting for the return of their twin brothers Oz Daniel and Nimrod Cohen from captivity.

The two were kidnapped together while fighting near the Gaza border as IDF soldiers, and so far, their families have refrained from media appearances out of concern that their children would be identified as soldiers. Now, they have decided to break their silence.

"The uncertainty is excruciating," Hadar said. "Twins are partners for life. I never thought I would have to wait for a video released by a cruel terrorist organization to know how Oz was doing. We won’t allow the world to continue normalizing terror’s cruel acts and rape,” she says.

"I came to The Hague because October 7 hasn't ended. It still continues. We must stop the ongoing atrocities and release all of the hostages, and also think about the future, so that such a disaster won’t happen again.”