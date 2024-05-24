I'll be back – Interview with Montana Tucker

American singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and social media influencer, Montana Tucker, burst into Israeli consciousness like a ray of sunlight in February 2024, when she showed up for the Grammy awards in an exotic dress with an oversized yellow "Bring them home" ribbon, associated with the hostages being held by Hamas terrorists. Her grand entrance shook the silence of the world and the women's rights organizations, after the atrocities and horrific sexual assaults on October 7.

Montana, who has over 12 million followers on TikTok and 4 million on Instagram, is not afraid of losing popularity because of her unwavering support for Israel, although she constantly feels the hatred and antisemitism.

This is your second trip to Israel since October 7. "This trip was different to my other ones… first of all, it was sponsored by Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), an amazing global coalition of more than 700 partner organizations focused on fighting hatred against Jews. I got to meet more of the diverse Israeli society. I went to a Druse village and got to know about their culture and religion, a bonding that exists between Jews and Druse since the time of the bible. I also sang and danced with Ethiopian Israelis, and got to learn more about their culture. People think 'Israelis' are white European Jews –there's so much misconception of what Israel really is. Everyone is welcome here; There are many Israeli Arabs, both Muslim and Christian, who are citizens of Israel with full rights…"

What was the highlight of this trip for you? "There were many. I came to support and to bring light and hope… I met ex-hostages and families of hostages still being held by terrorists. I went to the site of the Supernova Music Festival site at Re’im, where hundreds of people were killed by Hamas and about 40 were kidnapped. The whole world should be shouting this out! It wasn't war. It was normal people like me or you who were kidnapped from their beds, or from a music festival, whole families were slaughtered in their homes, babies were murdered… That's how this war began and people don't even know that! They get their news from social media, they chant about rivers and seas but don't even know what river or what sea they're chanting about."

What did you do there? " I danced! Together with survivors from the festival and dancers from the Lilach Friedman Dance Center. Sometimes words aren't enough to express, and music and dance seem to be the precise way to honor the memory of those murdered whilst dancing… I love using my art to share my message, and I feel think we showed the power of art through this trip. . . It was a really powerful piece."

Why do you think there is so much Global misconception? "Because of (Islamist) propaganda. Hamas aren't working alone- the truth is Israel is the minority, the underdog. People don't understand that. I wish that those protesting would just come to Israel to see for themselves. I'm sure the moment they would step foot here, they would understand."

There's a short silence, then Montana adds :

"Wars are terrible, all wars. Not all Israelis' are their government"

I can feel and hear your passion and your love – what is it that's motivating your activism? " My grandparents were holocaust survivors. My grandmother used to say that if there had been an Israel at the time, the holocaust would never have happened. My grandfather wore a pin all the time that said ‘Never forget, never again, I’m a survivor. Now it's my turn to make sure people never forget. This trip will be the first time I will sing Hatikvah- Hope – in Israel, for Israel."

What would happen to the Jews in the world if there was no Israel? " I can't even think of that, I can't imagine it. In the holocaust , if you were a Jew you just had no power, and it didn't matter who you were or what you had done. They could take anything and everything from you. Israel exists and it will continue to exist. And I will be back here."