Dr. TikTok: Israeli doctors making waves on social media

"I stumbled across videos that many medical teams from all over the world posted which made me smile, and I liked the sound in one of the videos. One day I got to work early, I had students that day and I decided to take a video with that same sound in the background, and I just danced to the sound of the music. After a few hours, I saw I had 'K' followers and asked my students what it meant, they said that this meant thousands of views and I got very excited when I realized from the comments that the viewers connect with what I do."