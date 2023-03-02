Israeli model breaks conventions at 74

Many picture models as being young and fit, but 74-year-old Israeli model Nurit Gordon’s meteoric rise to fame challenge all preconceptions.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Discovered at 65, Gordon shakes the modeling world bringing grace to runways and photo shoots.

6 View gallery Nurit Gordon ( Photo: Lilach Zamir )

"I never try to hide my age or my wrinkles," Gordon says. "The fashion industry is starting to notice older people, but there is still a majority of young women and men in fashion even though we have the purchasing power.”

Gordon always wears black, with red lips, large black-rimmed glasses, and her gray hair cut short but says that when modeling, she must surrender to other styles.

6 View gallery Nurit Gordon ( Photo: Lilach Zamir )

"I had a wonderful surprise on set," she says, "they suddenly gave me a completely different set of clothes in a look that reminded me of Meryl Streep and Sharon Stone,” she says.

6 View gallery Nurit Gordon ( Photo: Lilach Zamir )

What was it like breaking into the modeling business?

"l always model alongside young women, and if they walk in a 20cm high platform, then so do I. Maybe that specifically, I should stop," Gordon says laughing,

"As a model, I have to be open to a range of looks and options and can't always be the same, but I always model my age and don't try to seem younger,” she says.

“I'm glad I have the opportunity to represent women my age, to show that you can dress nicely and look good even at this age. Sometimes I'm afraid they'll make me out to look fake or that I'll wear things that don't suit my age," she says

6 View gallery Nurit Gordon ( Photo: Lilach Zamir )

Do you learn things from younger models as well?

"They taught me how to conduct myself on a photo shoot and how to conserve energy on a day with multiple shows. It's a pleasure to work with them and they cheer me on."

Gordon says that she wants to support other women who are considering becoming professional models. “I got a lot of good out of it. It enabled me to stand tall. Success gave me confidence in my daily life as well and I feel relevant and attractive, that kind of success can be a good thing.”

6 View gallery Nurit Gordon ( Photo: Lilach Zamir )

Women your age enjoy their retirement, travel, take courses, and rest

Gordon laughs. "Rest? not just yet," she says. “I still work almost full-time managing a philanthropic foundation. I train every day, volunteer at a hospital, spend time with my granddaughters, sing in a small ensemble, and model. My week is very busy. My granddaughters are proud of me and that's also very nice," she says.

6 View gallery Nurit Gordon ( Photo: Lilach Zamir )

Do you have a dream you’d like to achieve as a model?

"I dream of breaking into the international fashion industry. I'm signed on with a Paris agency I’d love to walk the runway at the Paris Fashion Week or in Milan," she says.