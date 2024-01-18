Soldier hurt defending Kibbutz founded by grandfather

Lieutenant Aviv injured during his reserve duty by an anti-tank missile while stationed along the Lebanon border, defending Kibbutz Malkiya says grandad 'is watching over me from above'

Korin Elbaz-Alush|
PrintFind an error? Report us
IDF Lieutenant Aviv from Tel Aviv a native of Philadelphia moved to Israel at the age of 17, was called up to reserve duty in the north and was injured by an anti-tank missile.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"We were in a post near Kibbutz Malkiya, where my grandfather was among its founders. I went to see my soldiers who were in a position when we heard the whistle of an anti-tank missile," he says. "We tried to run quickly to the shelter. I didn't hear anything; I just saw a lot of dust. My soldier was injured, and due to adrenaline, I didn't notice that I was also hurt."
1 View gallery
סגן אביב וסבו ממקימי קיבוץ מלכיהסגן אביב וסבו ממקימי קיבוץ מלכיה
Lieutenant Aviv and his grandfather Ramon Harel
(Photo: Courtesy of the family)
He says he was carrying his wounded soldier to the ambulance and return to duty to respond to the fire, when a saw blood on his shirt. "At first, I thought it wasn't mine, but after a few moments, there was no doubt that I was injured too."
Aviv was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds in his leg and hand and with his hearing impaired. Both he and the injured soldier are currently in rehabilitation.
His grandfather, Ramon Harel passed away a few months ago at the age of 93. "My grandfather was a proud Palmachnik," he says. "I heard all the stories about Malkiya from his perspective, and he passed away this year. Understanding that now I am defending the kibbutz is amazing. I was very close to my grandfather. I know all his stories about the kibbutz, and how much he loved the area," he says.
"Because I lived in the U.S., I didn't see the kibbutz too often. Now, in the chaos of the war, I realize I am going to spend a lot of time here. For me, it's a beautiful closure. When I told my grandmother where I was serving, she was excited. I believe she spoke to my grandfather to watch over me."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""