Soldier hurt defending Kibbutz founded by grandfather

IDF Lieutenant Aviv from Tel Aviv a native of Philadelphia moved to Israel at the age of 17, was called up to reserve duty in the north and was injured by an anti-tank missile.

"We were in a post near Kibbutz Malkiya, where my grandfather was among its founders. I went to see my soldiers who were in a position when we heard the whistle of an anti-tank missile," he says. "We tried to run quickly to the shelter. I didn't hear anything; I just saw a lot of dust. My soldier was injured, and due to adrenaline, I didn't notice that I was also hurt."

1 View gallery Lieutenant Aviv and his grandfather Ramon Harel ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

He says he was carrying his wounded soldier to the ambulance and return to duty to respond to the fire, when a saw blood on his shirt. "At first, I thought it wasn't mine, but after a few moments, there was no doubt that I was injured too."

Aviv was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds in his leg and hand and with his hearing impaired. Both he and the injured soldier are currently in rehabilitation.

His grandfather, Ramon Harel passed away a few months ago at the age of 93. "My grandfather was a proud Palmachnik," he says. "I heard all the stories about Malkiya from his perspective, and he passed away this year. Understanding that now I am defending the kibbutz is amazing. I was very close to my grandfather. I know all his stories about the kibbutz, and how much he loved the area," he says.