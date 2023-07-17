Moishi's mother has been waiting for him to come home for 479 days

Moishi Kleinerman, 17, told his parents in March 2022 that he had gone to Meron, and since then there has been no trace of him, despite massive searches by police and civilians; His mother is sure that he is alive and told Ynet: 'We are in constant contact with the police, trying to find a clue that will point to what happened'