Promising Israeli talents to keep an eye on in the coming year

With the coming of a new Hebrew year, Ynet's Pplus has named the most promising Israeli talents in entertainment to watch in the coming months.

Among them representatives of theatre, fashion and comedy.

When Talya Bartfeld, a 21-year-old comedian from Holon, met Israel's most iconic comedian - Hana Laszlo on a set of a television show, she was infected with COVID. “On the first day I caught COVID from her. We had one scene together, and I got sick, but I’m glad it was from Hana Laszlo,” she says.

Bartfeld has a distinct sense of humor that has crowds in stiches. She has nearly 33,000 followers on Instagram, and is cast in several Israeli television shows.

"I really wanted to perform in a song contest but my mother said I sang badly. When I started high school, I tried to break-out on my own, but I had really bad auditions,” she says adding she is thrilled to be included in a list with potential stars.

"During my military service, my friends and I filmed funny videos, that went viral. Humor became a big art of my life when I realized how much fun it was to make fun of the world,” she says.

“when I first posting comedy clips online, reactions were good. Controversial comments started appearing when more people began following me," she says. . “I started doing stand-up a year ago after failing auditions and seeing my friends landing roles. I decided I had to do it myself and got on stage. But success does not come as easily for women as it does for men." Barfeld says.

David Slichov, a 22-year-old model from Bat Yam, is another one to watch according to Pplus.

And for good reason: at 22 and after only one year in modeling, Slichov is working for major brands such as Diesel, Castro and Twentyfourseven. He also appeared at the Dolce and Gabbana show in Milan’s fashion week, and was among the first Israeli models to walk the catwalk in Dubai.

Slichov had some experience modeling as a youth, but paused his career when he enlisted into the IDF. When he was discharged, he rekindled his passion for modeling.

“I’m interested in every brand. I want to conquer Europe and reach everywhere,” he says

Still single, the young Silchov says he gets plenty of offers through social media. “I have nearly 3,000 followers, he says as he explains his platforms were still under development. "You need to work on it,” he says.

Mor Dimri, a 24-year-old actress, is yet to appear in any major show or film. but she says it’s only a matter of time.

“You didn’t see me yet, but you will,” Dimri promises. “I participated in three television shows recently. In one I played the lead role.”

Dimri says she has always wanted to act and that her mother had been very supportive. “I began to study acting when I was six or seven and throughout middle and high school. I passed every audition,” she says.