Michal Herzog: silence on Hamas sexual violence 'felt like a betrayal to Israeli women'

Israel’s first lady, Michal Herzog, has found herself at the center of discussions about the atrocities, especially the rapes , carried out by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 after they stormed the Gaza Strip border and rampaged through southern Israel, slaughtering over 1,200 people and abducting more than 240 others.

It took some time to digest the scale and nature of the outrages directed specifically against women, she says. But after she did, she penned an op-ed in Newsweek, the weekly news magazine, titled “The Silence From International Bodies Over Hamas’ Mass Rapes Is a Betrayal of All Women.” That article has drawn wide-ranging international attention and reactions.

Israeli first lady Michal Herzog, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Jan. 2, 2024

Dressed in a midnight blue suit, Michal Herzog met The Media Line for an intimate discussion at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The conversation revolved around the realities of the current war with Hamas, the lack of world response to the violence against Israeli women , her priorities as first lady at a time of great need, and her takes on the viability of the Abraham Accords and responses to the wave of antisemitism being witnessed worldwide.

As we spoke, a mosaic on the wall behind us, found in Caesarea and dating from the sixth to seventh centuries BCE, shed light on the ancient history of the Jewish state and on Mrs. Herzog, herself.

Michal Herzog was born Michal Afek in 1962 in Kibbutz Ein Harod in northern Israel, but grew up in Tel Aviv and in the neighboring city of Ramat Hasharon. While doing military service in the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Corps, she met future President Isaac Herzog. The couple married in 1985 and have three sons.

Michal Herzog completed a law degree at Tel Aviv University in 1988 and worked as a lawyer for some years before turning to charity and philanthropy. She served on the board of directors of Ma’aleh, an organization that works to promote issues of corporate responsibility in Israel, as well as chairing and serving on the boards of various charities and companies.

When her husband became president in July 2021, the family moved to Jerusalem.

It’s been a difficult time for Israel. The Israel-Hamas War has brought about some horrific things, and some of them you have been very vocal about. The rape, the violence that Hamas had done. The barbarism that many didn’t notice.

And yet, something happened when you wrote the piece in Newsweek, and the world took notice. Why did it take that piece to make that difference? "What happened on October 7 has changed lives; has changed lives in Israel for many. And I think it also affected the lives of many women around the world, not only in the Jewish community but for women at large.

"And it took us a few days, it took me at least a few days, to realize the atrocities and the gender-based violence on October 7. It is something that is very difficult to talk about because it is something almost very personal in some ways. You think about the families of the victims. You think, of course, of the victims themselves.

President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog launch 'The Light Will Overcome' initiative at the President's Residence in Jerusalem

"So, I think that coming out with statements about gender-based violence and using women as weapons of war is very difficult to do. I must admit it took me a few days to understand the atrocities, to understand the numbers, to understand the meaning. And it so happened that November 25 was approaching, and November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It’s a recognized UN International Day.

"And I said to myself, you know, we usually speak about domestic violence, which of course is a very important issue, but this year something very different and very serious and very painful has happened. And I said we must talk about it.

"And I tried talking [about it]. I spoke to many of my colleagues. I’m a lawyer myself. Many of my colleagues have spent a lifetime fighting for women’s rights, being consultants to international organizations exactly for that purpose; for the purpose of preventing the use of women in areas of conflict, of using their bodies as weapons.

"And they felt terrible. They felt betrayed by their colleagues around the world who did not speak out. So I said, maybe I can use my status, my voice, to sound out that horrible, horrible day. And that’s what I did. I wrote the op-ed for Newsweek. And I think it helped. I’m sure it helped pick up the issue and bring it to the attention of the world."

Our agency was reporting from almost the first days and heard from Zaka and heard from others that this was happening. And it’s kind of the question [which] I have for you is, why would it take the UN Women, why would it take other women’s organizations so long to come forward on an issue that’s so universal and so important? "It’s a very painful question, I must say, because it does bring about the huge question of why did the international organizations not believe immediately, especially as you say. We have witnesses. We have videos. We have first responders who found evidence, and yet we must ask ourselves why is it in this particular moment and especially around October 7 and around Jewish and Israeli women there was not the simple act of believing. Just the belief. Just to trust in those, in what the victims went through.

"And I ask myself that, and I’m very sad. I don’t know if I have one response for that. I think it’s a few factors, but I think we have to turn it around and ask the world and ask the women in the world, and especially such organizations as UN Women why it took them eight weeks to put one phrase together, a phrase that has the word ‘condemnation,’ ‘Hamas’ and ‘violence against Israeli women’ in one phrase.

"And it felt like a betrayal to Israeli women, but as I say, it’s not only about Israeli women. [As] Israeli women, we are in the forefront now, but it’s women of the world."

There are still women in Gaza who are held hostage that one can’t even begin to imagine what they might be going through. "Yes."

There is deep concern for everyone. It should be. What are your concerns that the Red Cross has not once gone to see them? "So, there are two parts to this. One is that the gender-based violence is ongoing as the mere fact that they are still held in captivity. Over 86 days now is the continuation of the same atrocities. We saw women that came out, that came back, and what they have been telling us does not let us sleep at night. And we should worry about them every single minute, especially the younger women. We want to see them all back. We must see them back!

"The other part is about the Red Cross. The Red Cross is an international organization that usually works with other legal entities such as states. In this particular event, it’s Hamas. Hamas has not let anyone in.

Michal Herzog and President Isaac Herzog light Hanukkah candles with family members of people taken hostage in Gaza, at Hostage Square in Jerusalem

"It has not let medicine in. It has not let the Red Cross see them. And I don’t think that our anger should be with the Red Cross, but it should be with Hamas. Hamas, who is using their own people, the people of Gaza, as hostages in some ways as well, because they are held under terrible conditions, and the leaders of Hamas and the Hamas terrorists do not care about them.

"We see that in the mere fact that Israel has gone through much work to let humanitarian aid in, a lot of it in, and it’s looted by the Hamas terrorists. And I think that we should understand that the women of Gaza may be under different circumstances. Maybe one day we’ll be able to put a voice to what they’re really feeling right now."

There is so much humanitarian need on Israel’s side as well, and when you wake up in the morning and you look at the impact of this war, the economy, the social issues, the children that have been affected, where do you begin? "That’s a good question. Since I’ve taken on my role as first lady, one of the issues that has really been a concern of mine is the issue of mental health, and this is really the foremost concern I have now for the mental health of all of us in Israel, especially of children and adolescents [and] people who were evacuated from their homes who are not living in regular circumstances that have seen horrible scenes in front of their eyes. Families were butchered. [There are] kids that have not gone back to school and [they] know that many of their classmates are gone [as well as their] teachers. And I think this is an issue that really concerns me. It is the mental wellbeing of our people.

"And I’ve been talking to many professionals in the field. Israel was always very proud of its experience and its ability to share its experience of dealing with post-trauma, both of children, families, women, and soldiers as well, with others in the world, others that were in need, such as in Ukraine. And we are now faced with the worst situation and the worst event that we’ve had in the history of the State of Israel since its creation."

Ironically, you took first lady Zelenska to Sheba Medical Hospital on exactly this kind of issue. Did you ever dream that it would be almost flipped in terms of how am I going to deal with an entire nation in terms of PTSD, for example? "Mrs. Zelenska called me a few days after October 7 to see how we were doing and to express her concern and the concern of the Ukrainian people. And I told her, Olena, when you were here a few months ago, we did not imagine that this is the place that we would be at, but I’m very confident in our professionals, and I’m very confident in the experience that Israel has gained through so many years that we will overcome, and that we will find the right tools to remedy the people of Israel."

You are among the mothers that have a child in Gaza. When was the last time you spoke with him? "He was home about two weeks ago, but you know, I’m like many, many mothers in Israel. I’m concerned, but I trust that they do the best work, and I’m very proud of him, and I’m very proud of our soldiers. And I wish that they will all be back soon safe and sound at home, but I know, and I meet all of the reservists on the border ready to go in, and I speak to many families. And I mostly speak to many of the wives of the reservists that are holding the fort. They are keeping up with their families; keeping up with their jobs and careers and continuing [on with their lives], and I think that they are also the heroes of this situation.

First lady Herzog, you were thrown into this, a war that nobody anticipated, and here you are going and meeting with hostages [that were released] and going to Kibbutz Be’eri with presidents, like the president of Germany, and you’re witnessing things that you probably never dreamed you would. So, when you think about and reflect upon what you’ve experienced in the last few months, what comes to your mind?

I mean, you must have to dissect all this; digest all this; understand that there’s a greater picture here. "So, the president and I are on a mission. When you’re a public figure, it’s not only the fun days and the nice ceremonies and representing Israel abroad in conferences or in other state visits. It’s also about working and doing the best for your people, and that’s what we’re doing now, day in and day out. That’s what we feel, and we know must be our mission now, and our mission is also to listen to the people, to hear them out, to help them as much as we can, and also to keep the unity of the people of Israel.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli first lady Michal Herzog and German first lady Elke Büdenbender visit Kibbutz Be'eri

"This is the most important role we have now, and we hear that from every bereaved family we visit, and unfortunately, we visit many of them. And we hear it from every corner of this beautiful country. And it’s beautiful to see the people coming together and working and being responsible for each other, and I hope this unity continues and strengthens with time."

This war between Israel and Hamas is like no other, and it’s gotten very personal to talk about what happened with the rapes. There’s not a family that isn’t impacted in some way. Is there something that can’t be fixed? "So, you rightly said that we’re a small country. We’re a small nation. We all know someone who was affected, either the first circle, God forbid the victims or bereaved families, or the people from the kibbutzim who were evacuated from their homes and they do not yet know when they will be able to go back. So, we are all affected.

"But I think this also makes it very special, because we all care for each other, and we feel the responsibility. And I think the trust that people built amongst themselves; it is a very diverse country. [There are] very diverse communities, but they all feel responsible [for] each other, and you can see that. You can see that in the responsible way in which the non-Jewish communities, the Arab communities, are taking part in the solidarity at this time.

The Media Line's Felice Friedson and Israeli first lady Michal Herzog, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Jan. 2, 2024

"We visited Haifa University, for instance, as the academic year began yesterday, and that university has almost half of its students who are Arab Israelis. And you can feel that they all understand the importance of staying together, of keeping togetherness, keeping the solidarity of the Israeli nation, and moving along into hopefully a much better future for all of us."

Since the president took office, you have met with many world leaders [and] their spouses. Is there any particular meeting that stands out, or a particular person that stands out that had great impact on your world? "Oh, there are so many wonderful leaders around the world that one is very proud to meet. And I am particularly very thankful to my very good friend Elke Büdenbender, the wife of the German president, who has become a very close personal friend, and she really expressed her concern, her care, [and] her love for Israel during the recent visit and during our many conversations. And I’m thankful for that.

"But I’m also very thankful for many other leaders who have shown up [here], of course the American Administration. President Biden has been amazing. He has been wonderful, and we see the United States as Israel’s wonderful, strong friend, and this is very important.

"And I also want to say that keeping the Abraham Accords alive and kicking is super important, and as the president recently visited UAE for talks on the International Conference on Climate [Change], he was very welcomed. And this is very important for the continuation of the integration of Israel in this very important region."

Relationships are built people to people. And actually, it was my next question about the Abraham Accords, because as the wife of the president, the first lady, there are so many relationships that you build. What has been the pulse of the Abraham Accord nations during this very tough time? "So, as I said, the president was very welcome at the UAE, and I see it as you said, people to people is the most important factor, also in historical processes. That is my great belief. I believe that people speak to people, and you know, I must tell you that exactly a year ago, I was with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Abu Dhabi in a very special concert [where], for the first time, an Israeli orchestra is on the United [Arab] Emirates’ [soil] playing ‘Hatikva’ there. And I think it was so meaningful, and I think that this is continuing, and the relationship is growing."

President Isaac and Michal Herzog visit the Home Front Command Office in Ofakim and are presented with a situation assessment by the city's mayor, Yitzhak Danino

Are you amazed by the reaction of the world to the Israel-Hamas War? And it hasn’t all been positive towards Israel. There has been a lot of negative rhetoric against the Jewish state. "I think we have seen an unusual rise, a tremendous rise, in antisemitism around the world. It doesn’t always reflect, of course, the way the leadership of those countries sees Israel and supports Israel. You can see antisemitism on American campuses, whereas the leadership of the United States is, of course, very supportive of Israel.

"You can see in London rallies. I think many of them, the anti-Israel rallies, stem from ignorance, because I think that if we would talk to the people on the street and ask them what do they know; what do they know about women’s rights in Gaza, or LGBTQ rights in Gaza, [then] why do they support Hamas?

"On the one hand, they pretend to be very liberal, the people that take part in these rallies. On the other hand, they don’t understand what’s going on the ground in Gaza, so I think a lot of it stems from ignorance and identifying with the underdog sometimes. But I think and hope [that] people look more deeply into the truth and into reality and into reality on the ground and do not always believe just slogans.

You just met with a group of young university students. "Yes."

Many of them are facing very difficult times on college campuses that, many fear, don’t want [them] to be there anymore. They fear for their safety. What do you feel should be done where Israel can assist the United States as opposed to the United States always looking to assist Israel to help solve some of these very deep problems? "So, we did meet with a wonderful group of young students. I felt [that] maybe they were afraid in some way, but I also felt that these were very courageous young people that were here, that came here to Israel not only on a solidarity visit, but they came to learn. They came to pick up facts to know how to respond to the people who attacked them on campus, and I felt that they were very courageous. And we encouraged them to go back and bring their message of hope.

"And it’s a question of education. When you speak to people, when you educate them, when you tell them the truth and the facts, this is the best tool."

First lady Herzog, what is your greatest fear when this war is all over? And the opposite? "First of all, you know I wish all our soldiers from the fronts both in the North and the South will come back home safe and sound, and I pray for this country to stay united for the people of Israel; to stay united [and] to understand what is the important message that we got from this. That we have enemies, fierce enemies on the outside, but inside, we should be united and continue our togetherness; continue the strength of this wonderful, wonderful country. We don’t have another Israel. We can’t spare [this one]."