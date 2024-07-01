Helmets for Heroes: Transforming IDF combat helmets into works of art for trauma treatment

The BRUSH organization, co-founded by Michael Kahan and Dr. Ilan Preiss, in collaboration with NATAL, the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, has partnered with israeli artists to create stunning original works of art. These unique pieces were auctioned by TIROCHE auction house during a special event at the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv, with proceeds dedicated to supporting the psychological rehabilitation of soldiers suffering from trauma.

BRUSH, established after October 7, is a charity dedicated to helping reservist soldiers overcome their mental health challenges. By merging the worlds of art and philanthropy, BRUSH has held events in London and Tel Aviv. In partnership with NATAL, BRUSH provides urgently needed help to reservist soldiers through specific targeted therapies, psychological treatment, counseling, support groups and educational programs tailored to individual needs. Additionally, BRUSH funds cutting-edge research and therapies that advance work in the PTSD space.

The collection of helmets, transformed into powerful works of art, was showcased and sold at the "Helmets for Heroes" event. Each artwork tells a compelling story of resilience, courage and healing. Renowned artists such as Sigalit Landau, Eran Reshef, Maya Gold, Orit Fuchs, Miriam Cabessa, Ilan Baruch, Shira Barzilai (Koketit), Tzvika Lachman, and others contributed to this meaningful initiative.

Since its launch, BRUSH and NATAL have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through Helmets for Heroes, all benefiting the psychological treatment of soldiers.