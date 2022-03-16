Israel to offer direct flights to and from Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh

Israel and Egypt announced Wednesday the launch direct flights from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport to the tourist hotspot of Sharm el Sheik and back.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

After a meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi last September, when the option of direct flights was discussed, the two have agreed the line would be launched in time for the Passover holidays.

3 צפייה בגלריה Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi meet in Sharm el Sheikh ( Photo: Kobi Gideon, GPO )

After the approval of security measures by the Shin Bet, the two countries agreed to increase the frequency of flights

Bennett said the agreement was another step in the warming of relations between Israel and Egypt. "Cooperation between our two countries is broadening in many fields," Bennett said, adding that the aim is strengthening stability in the region.

"Israel is slowly opening up to countries in the region a move that was built on the basis of the Israeli-Egyptian peace," he said.

3 צפייה בגלריה Sharm el Sheikh ( Photo: Getty Images )

"Both sides need to invest in strengthening this relationship, and that's exactly what we're doing. I thank the security forces that oversaw the arrangements that will allow this flight route to open," he said.

During Passover week, Israelis were expected to flock to the Sinai and the border crossing at Taba, south of Eilat, was bracing for long lines.

Difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic already hampered operations at the border in recent months.

3 צפייה בגלריה Flight route between Tel Aviv andSharm el Sheikh ( Photo: FlightRadar24 )

In the wake of the Bennett el-Sisi meeting, travel warnings for the Sinai, issued by Israel over many years, were lifted and the risk of terror was reduced.

Still, there are many factors to take into consideration when traveling to Egypt over land. For example, Israelis experience trouble in trying to bring in surfing or snorkeling equipment, and are subject to expensive border crossing tariffs on the Egyptian side.