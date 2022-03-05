Bennett meets Putin in Kremlin, then speaks with Zelensky by phone

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine and later spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the spokesperson for the Israeli leader said.
Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany, an Israeli official said.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Germany Saturday, shortly after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Bennett also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky as part of Israel's efforts to mediate in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which entered its 10th day on Saturday.
In Berlin, Bennett is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz - who visited Israel only last week amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which constitutes Europe's largest ground war in generations.
It is assumed that the meeting between the two is part of an attempt to mediate between Putin and the West as relations keep deteriorating due to the harsh economic sanctions hitting Moscow.
Bennett's meeting with Putin Saturday makes him the first Western leader to meet with the Russian leaders since Moscow invade Ukraine ten days ago.
The Prime Minister's Office noted that Bennett, who observes Sabbath, flew to Moscow in the early hours of Saturday morning in contradiction of Sabbath law because Judaism permits this when the aim is to preserve human life.
The PMO added that the meeting follows Bennett's conversation with Putin last Wednesday, which itself took place almost simultaneously with a historic vote at the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia’s aggression - in which Israel also sided with the motion despite expressing reluctance to do so initially.
Ynet has learned that the trip was coordinated with both the White House and Kyiv -- to with which Jerusalem sent 100 tons of humanitarian equipment earlier this week.
Zelensky, on his part, said he expected the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to be more supportive of Ukraine, as it was invaded by Russia.
Bennett previously warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could escalate drastically “if world leaders fail to act quickly."