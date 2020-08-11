Israel's national library to freeze all operations due to major income loss

Services to the public will be frozen and 300 of its employees will go on unpaid leave.

The library's board chair, David Blumberg, and Library Director Oren Weinberg submitted on Tuesday an emergency request to the Education and Finance Ministries to help balance the library’s budget, which took a heavy blow due to large government cuts.

Much of its income, particularly from donors, has been cut drastically as a result.

