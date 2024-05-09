'Israel must be able to prevent October 7': US Jewish organizations blast Biden administration

Large U.S. Jewish organizations published unprecedented statements on Thursday criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden after he announced his administration would halt military aid to Israel should the IDF launch a military operation in Rafah . Those join condemnations by former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump against Biden and his administration.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO and Democratic House of Representatives member Ted Deutch, wrote, “It is Hamas that started this conflict. It is Hamas that month after month refuses to accept proposals to release hostages and pause fighting. It is Hamas that continues to endanger Israeli and Palestinian lives. President Biden should not take steps that could impair Israel’s ability to prevent Hamas from attacking it again and again.”

“The U.S. knows that defeating Hamas is critical to Israel’s long-term security and to defeating the global threat posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies. Over the past week, Hamas has stolen humanitarian aid from Palestinians and fired rockets from Rafah at a humanitarian zone, killing four Israelis and preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza,” he added.

“With thousands of Hamas terrorists still in Rafah, Israel must be able to prevent 10/7 from happening again. The protection of civilians during conflict is vital, and we encourage the U.S. to continue working with Israel to ensure the safety of civilians.”

Jewish organization Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI), which supported and funded Biden’s election campaign, wrote, “We are deeply grateful for President Biden’s unprecedented support for Israel and its security. The President has demonstrated that support in word and deed, including approving over 100 weapons transfers to Israel during a war Hamas started.”

“At the same time, we are deeply concerned about the Administration’s decision to withhold weapons now and potentially impose further restrictions. A strong U.S.-Israel alliance like the one President Biden has created, plays a central role in preventing more war and making the path to eventual peace possible. Calling the strength of that alliance into question is dangerous,” the statement read.

These unusual statements were published on behalf of bodies that have supported Biden thus far. AJC is one of the largest and most influential Jewish organizations in the United States, and Deutch is considered an influential figure in the Democratic Party, which is close to Biden.

Jewish organization American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) joined the criticism, writing, “It is dangerous and counter to American interests to deny our ally the weapons necessary to remove Hamas from power and prevent it from ever attacking Israel again.”

“Congress recently overwhelmingly approved aid to Israel. It should now send a clear message to the Biden Administration that America must continue to stand by Israel and supply what she needs to defeat this terrorist army,” it added.

Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America also issued a statement on the matter, with the organization’s Director for Public Policy and Democrat Nathan Diament writing, “Yesterday, I commended President Biden for his speech; he stressed that ‘it was Hamas that unleashed this terror’ & started the war. But today’s threat to withhold arms from Israel betrays this truth. It undermines Israel’s ability to defeat Hamas & gives Hamas leverage & hope to survive.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump harshly attacked U.S. Biden as well, writing, "Hamas has murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and is holding American hostages, if they are alive at all, but the corrupt one stands precisely on the side of these terrorists, just as he stands on the side of the radical mob that is taking over our campuses."

Trump added that Biden acts this way "because his donors appoint these radicals," and said that the president is "weak, corrupt and leading the world straight to World War III." The former president once again claimed that "just like the war in Ukraine, the war in Israel would not have happened if I was still in the White House, but soon I will return and demand one more time - peace through force."