'Israel's strength lies in value it places on human lives'

The true strength of Israel lies in the value it places on human lives, in stark contrast to its enemies, according to journalist Calev Ben-David.

The true strength of Israel lies in the value it places on human lives, in stark contrast to its enemies, according to journalist Calev Ben-David.

The true strength of Israel lies in the value it places on human lives, in stark contrast to its enemies, according to journalist Calev Ben-David.

Speaking in the ILTV News studio on Sunday as Hamas released Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, he said, “Let’s celebrate the return of these three women today and hope that many more come.

Speaking in the ILTV News studio on Sunday as Hamas released Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, he said, “Let’s celebrate the return of these three women today and hope that many more come.

Speaking in the ILTV News studio on Sunday as Hamas released Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, he said, “Let’s celebrate the return of these three women today and hope that many more come.