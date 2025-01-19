'Israel's strength lies in value it places on human lives'

The true strength of Israel lies in the value it places on human lives, in stark contrast to its enemies, according to journalist Calev Ben-David.
Speaking in the ILTV News studio on Sunday as Hamas released Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, he said, “Let’s celebrate the return of these three women today and hope that many more come.
“Let’s hope Israel’s political leadership understands the gravity of the moment—that the decisions it will make in the coming weeks and months may well determine the future of this country and the region for years to come—and not make short-sighted decisions, but longer-term ones,” Ben-David continued. “Finally, the true strength of Israel and the Jewish people is the value it places on each and every individual life.”
The women released today represent the first three hostages to be freed as part of Phase I of a hostage-for-ceasefire deal. A total of 33 hostages are expected to be released over the next 42 days.