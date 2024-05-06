Head of medical aid NGO to light Independence Day torch

Yossi Erblich, CEO of the non-profit organization Lemaanchem, which offers professional counseling and guidance to patients from financially disadvantaged communities, was selected to light a torch at the Independence Day Ceremony after being honored previously by President Issac Herzog for his advocacy work.

Lemaanchem was established in 2017 after Erblich, a medical consultant since 1996, encountered problems in the treatment of his uncle.

2 View gallery Yossi Erblich ( . )

The organization receives hundreds of calls each day from people seeking help in a variety of medical related issues and assists the process of diagnosis, navigating the bureaucracy in the Israeli healthcare systems, providing second opinions and more extensive examinations.

There are some 200 doctors from around the world who advise and provide assistance within the organization's Doctors in Reserves, initiative.

Lemaanchem is committed to medical advances and has promoted initiatives in the field as well as annual medical conferences, most recently on the use of AI in diagnostics .

During the coronavirus pandemic, a dedicated organization was founded to educate and advise the ultra-Orthodox community on the need to vaccinate, for which the organization was given a commendation from the Health Ministry.

2 View gallery Yossi receives volunteering award from President Issac Herzog ( Photo: GPO )

Erblich also founded a school for Haredi children in rehabilitation and was active in assisting refugees who fled to Israel from Ukraine after the Russian invasion of that country and the ensuing war.

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre, Lemaanchem has been operating in an emergency mode, with staff providing medical and emotional assistance at Israeli hospitals, including an army of volunteers to take some of the load experienced by the medical teams, and has bolstered its hotline to respond to growing questions and needs.

Erblich was informed by Transportation Minister Miri Regev of the honor extended to him and his organization after he was recommended by a public committee.