Police officer killed in Highway 4 shooting attack named

Israeli authorities identified the police officer killed in Tuesday morning's shooting attack on Highway 4 near the Yavneh interchange as First Sgt. Adir Kadosh, 33.

Kadosh, a member of the Traffic Division since 2022, was shot while trying to engage the terrorist who had infiltrated Israel from the West Bank. The attacker, identified as Mohammed Dardouna, 28, a resident of Jabaliya in Gaza who had been living illegally in the West Bank, was later shot and killed by an armed civilian at the scene.

Kadosh, who joined the police in 2013 after serving in the Border Police, is survived by his parents, two siblings and his fiancé, with whom he was set to marry next month. His funeral will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Holon cemetery.

The civilian who neutralized the attacker had recently received his firearm as part of a reform led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "I saw the terrorist shooting, stopped my car and fired back," the man said. "Thanks to the minister’s reform, I was able to carry a weapon, and lives were saved today."

In addition to Kadosh, a 42-year-old man was moderately injured, and two others sustained minor injuries. The wounded were transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod and Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

An investigation revealed that the assailant approached on foot from the sandy areas near Palmachim and opened fire on a police vehicle parked along the roadside. The attacker continued shooting at passing vehicles before being neutralized by the civilian between Holot and Yavneh interchanges.

Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Daniel Levy arrived at the scene, receiving a briefing from Central District Commander Maj. Gen. Yair Hetzroni. Ben-Gvir praised the civilian’s actions, saying, "This reform is proving its worth time and again—armed citizens are saving lives."

Commissioner Levy added, "A police officer paid with his life. We are doing everything to ensure officers respond swiftly in such incidents to protect civilians."

