Ultra-Orthodox parties agree to push back contentious draft exemption bill

The ultra-Orthodox parties informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that they will agree to postpone the passage of a highly controversial draft exemption bill for Haredi men until the summer session of the Knesset.

The only potential holdouts could be the leaders of the Hasidic community, represented by the Agudat Yisrael faction within United Torah Judaism (UTJ) Party.

2 View gallery Ultra-Orthodox men outside a recruitment center in central Israel ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

In case the go-ahead to postpone the legislation is granted, the spiritual leaders of Shas, which caters primarily to a constituency of Sephardic ultra-Orthodox and Jews of Middle Eastern descent who live in outlying working-class towns, and Degel HaTorah, the second faction making up UTJ which represents the Lithuanian Haredi community, are also expected to follow suit.

The coalition agreement between the ruling Likud Party and the ultra-Orthodox factions requires the legislation to be completed before the passage of the state budget, which is due at the end of May. However, due to the suspension of the government's push for judicial reform, it is unlikely that such legislation will pass Supreme Court scrutiny.

The government's plan involves lowering the age exemption for Haredim from 26 to 23, eliminating their need to continue yeshiva studies to avoid military service.

2 View gallery A crowd of ultra-Orthodox men protest against the draft ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Supporters of the plan argue that it will encourage Haredim to join the workforce, while the program also provides significantly greater rewards for those serving in the reserves and military, and proposes changes to the length of service based on a servicemember’s role and its importance to the IDF.

The exemption law for ultra-Orthodox men has been at the heart of contention between the closed-off community and their secular compatriots, even leading to the collapse of governments in the past.