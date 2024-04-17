Israeli student who sprayed hostile demonstrators on Columbia campus seeks return to university

A legal battle between Columbia University and an Israeli American student has ignited following his suspension for using "skunk spray" during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus in January. The incident, impacting over 20 students, drew national attention and prompted an NYPD investigation.

The student, a former IDF soldier, maintains the spray was a non-violent expression of dissent against pro-Hamas sentiments, while the university deems his actions disruptive and dangerous, leading to his suspension until May 2025.

The student's lawsuit challenges the university's decision, alleging bias against his Israeli background and an unfair process that jeopardizes his academic future. He claims the university selectively enforces its policies, overlooking antisemitic rhetoric during pro-Palestinian events while swiftly condemning his actions. This, he argues, created a hostile environment for Jewish and Israeli students.

