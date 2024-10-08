IDF names soldier killed in action in northern Gaza

The IDF reported Tuesday morning that Staff Sergent Noam Israel Abdu, 20, a soldier in the Infantry Corps squad commanders training’s 17th Battalion who previously served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, from Kadima Zoran, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Another 17th Battalion soldier was seriously wounded in the same incident

The IDF reported Tuesday morning that Staff Sergent Noam Israel Abdu, 20, a soldier in the Infantry Corps squad commanders training’s 17th Battalion who previously served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, from Kadima Zoran, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Another 17th Battalion soldier was seriously wounded in the same incident

The IDF reported Tuesday morning that Staff Sergent Noam Israel Abdu, 20, a soldier in the Infantry Corps squad commanders training’s 17th Battalion who previously served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, from Kadima Zoran, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Another 17th Battalion soldier was seriously wounded in the same incident

Additionally, a soldier from the 3rd Brigade’s 7012th Battalion was seriously wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. Their families have been notified.

Additionally, a soldier from the 3rd Brigade’s 7012th Battalion was seriously wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. Their families have been notified.

Additionally, a soldier from the 3rd Brigade’s 7012th Battalion was seriously wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. Their families have been notified.