IDF names soldier killed in action in northern Gaza

The IDF reported Tuesday morning that Staff Sergent Noam Israel Abdu, 20, a soldier in the Infantry Corps squad commanders training’s 17th Battalion who previously served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, from Kadima Zoran, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Another 17th Battalion soldier was seriously wounded in the same incident
Additionally, a soldier from the 3rd Brigade’s 7012th Battalion was seriously wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment. Their families have been notified.
Since the start of the war, 730 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 347 during ground operations in Gaza. A total of 4,590 soldiers have been wounded, with 19 still hospitalized in light condition, 152 in moderate condition and 29 in serious condition.
