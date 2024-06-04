1 billion shekels in anonymous donation to Bar-Ilan University

A donation of one billion shekels was made anonymously to Bar Ilan University, its president Professor Arie Zaban said. Israeli universities are facing an exceptionally challenging year. Threats of boycotts amid ongoing war and government budget cuts to higher education have significantly reduced investments in science in Israel.

Zaban announced the extraordinary donation on Monday to the university's board of trustees. He said that the significant contribution will enable the university to initially recruit dozens of top researchers in Deep Tech fields such as energy, environment, health, engineering, and more. Some of these researchers will return from universities abroad.

The donor, who believes in the power of science to strengthen Israel's technological resilience, chose Bar-Ilan University to realize his vision. "We have a great mission ahead of us," said Professor Zaban. "More than ever, Israel needs technological resilience based on scientific innovation. This is the key to a thriving society and economy. Bar-Ilan will work to bolster the nation's technological resilience."

This donation is the largest ever received by Bar-Ilan University since its establishment and is one of the most substantial contributions ever made to Israeli universities. The donor, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is a Jewish North American who participated in World War II, viewed Israel as a safe haven for the Jewish people, and recognized the importance of its economic and social stability.

According to Professor Zaban, "The donor, a man of broad academic knowledge, believed that developing Israel's technological resilience hinges primarily on groundbreaking science. During his visits to Israel, he was impressed by Bar-Ilan University's significant influence in key areas essential to the country's existence, thanks to its established scientific infrastructure and deep involvement in Israeli society in all its diversity.

"We will invest this legacy gift in advancing Deep Tech sciences that will impact the future of Israel and humanity. This is just the beginning, and I call on additional partners to join us on the scientific path we are leading for the benefit of our society and economy."