IDF names paratrooper killed in action in southern Gaza Strip; army war death toll hits 700

Army says Staff Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, 20, a soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion, from Beit Dagan, killed by explosive device; another soldier seriously wounded in same incident

The IDF reported that Staff Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, 20, a soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion, from Beit Dagan, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip due to an explosive device.
Additionally, a soldier from the 401st Armored Brigade's 601st Engineering Battalion was seriously wounded during the same incident.
Staff Sergeant Amit Tsadikov
On Saturday, the IDF announced that Sergeant First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk, 26, from Bat Yam, Sergeant First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi, 23, from Ashkelon, and Sergeant Major (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, 35, from Ein Gedi, fell during combat in the Gaza Strip.
Danil Pechenyuk and Nitai Metodi were killed in a severe explosive incident on Friday that also claimed the life of Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar, while seven additional soldiers were injured.
Danil Pechenyuk, Nitai Metodi and Yaniv Itzhak Oren
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The army's death toll since October 7 has reached 700 fatalities, 337 of which in ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
A total of 4,377 soldiers have been wounded, including 651 in serious condition. Since the beginning of the ground operation, the number of wounded servicemembers has reached 2,250, with 423 in serious condition. According to the IDF, 24 soldiers remain hospitalized in serious condition, 171 are in moderate condition, and 8 are in mild condition.
